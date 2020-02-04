Left Menu
Development News Edition

REFILED-UPDATE 1-White House economic adviser does not see U.S. economic 'disaster' from coronavirus

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Washington DC
  • |
  • Updated: 04-02-2020 19:50 IST
  • |
  • Created: 04-02-2020 19:47 IST
REFILED-UPDATE 1-White House economic adviser does not see U.S. economic 'disaster' from coronavirus
File photo Image Credit: Flickr

The coronavirus outbreak that began in mainland China will likely have some impact on U.S. supply chains, but the effects will probably not be catastrophic, White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow said in an interview with Fox Business Network.

The number of cases and deaths in the fast-spreading outbreak has continued to climb, spurring the United States to evacuate some of its citizens from China, issue a travel warning, and impose quarantines and a partial travel ban. Beijing has criticized the measures. In the television interview, Kudlow played down the potential wider impact of the virus outbreak, saying: "It's not a catastrophe. It's not a disaster."

"We've been through this before and I just think the impact is minimal," he said later. China is a key trading partner of the United States.

Kudlow said he thought the virus outbreak could spur business investment and lead to increases in production in the United States. Asked if component shortages could be a result of the outbreak, Kudlow said: "Yes. To a point. It's not across the board."

"Chipmakers are not going to be affected that much. Pharmaceuticals probably will be affected much more. Some things are kind of in the middle when you get to automobiles and auto parts."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Air Canada Boeing 767 to make emergency landing at Madrid airport

JSPL begins transportation of iron ore from Odisha mines

Song Hye-Kyo, Yoo Ah-in post GIF on Instagram to support coronavirus sufferers in Wuhan

Japan to take steps to protect citizens from coronavirus

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

Videos

Latest News

Clock is ticking for companies that depend on China imports

Washington, Feb 4 AP For companies bracing for losses from Chinas viral outbreak, the damage has so far been delayed, thanks to a stroke of timing The outbreak hit just when Chinese factories and many businesses were closed anyway to let wo...

Denmark confiscates Indian-origin tycoon’s London property

The Danish investigative authorities have announced the confiscation of a multi-million-pound property owned by a Dubai-based Indian-origin tycoon in central London over alleged tax fraud. Sanjay Shah denies any wrongdoing and his spokesper...

WRAPUP 1-Defense aircraft demand boosts U.S. factory orders; underlying weakness lingers

New orders for U.S.-made goods increased by the most in nearly 1-12 years in December amid strong demand for defense aircraft, but weak business spending on equipment pointed to limited scope for a sharp rebound in manufacturing even as bus...

Enormous potential in defence industry partnerships with India: US

The US on Tuesday said there is enormous potential for industry partnerships with India on state-of-the-art defence equipment and also hoped for a revival of the economy so that Delhi can spend more on the sector. Addressing a conference ah...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020