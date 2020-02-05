Left Menu
Development News Edition

Data suggests virus infections under-reported, exaggerating fatality rate

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Beijing
  • |
  • Updated: 05-02-2020 16:11 IST
  • |
  • Created: 05-02-2020 15:36 IST
Data suggests virus infections under-reported, exaggerating fatality rate
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Fatalities from the coronavirus epidemic are overwhelmingly concentrated in central China's Wuhan city, which accounts for over 73% of deaths despite having only one-third the number of confirmed infections.

In Wuhan, the epicenter of the disease, one person has died for every 23 infections reported. That number drops to one on 50 nationally, and outside mainland China, one death has been recorded per 114 confirmed cases. Experts say the discrepancy is mainly due to under-reporting of milder virus cases in Wuhan and other parts of Hubei province that are grappling with shortages in testing equipment and beds.

"In an outbreak, you're really have to interpret fatality rates with a very skeptical eye, because often it's only the very severe cases that are coming to people's attention," said Amesh Adalja, an expert in pandemic preparedness at the Johns Hopkins Center for Health Security in Baltimore. "It's very hard to say those numbers represent anything like the true burden of infection," said Adalja, who estimates current fatality rates are likely below 1%.

As of Tuesday, 24,551 cases have been confirmed globally. A 1% fatality rate would put total cases at over 49,000, based on the current death toll of 492. Gauden Galea, the World Health Organisation (WHO) representative for China, told Reuters on Sunday that a "crude calculation" done by dividing total cases by deaths put the rate at 2% and said the rate was generally falling.

"Trying to really demystify those fatality numbers by including mildly symptomatic cases will help people to better understand the risk," said Adalja. CLUSTER OF DEATHS

In Wuhan, some patients with milder symptoms have been turned away from hospitals in recent weeks because of the strain on resources, several people in the city told Reuters. Others have opted to self-isolate. Wuhan resident Meiping Wang said she and her sister both believe they have mild cases of the virus after their mother tested positive, but have not been tested.

"There is no use going to the hospital because there is no treatment," Wang, 31, said in a telephone interview. Under-reporting mild cases - which increases fatality rates - could have a negative social and economic impact as global health authorities race to contain the disease.

"It's good to remember that when H1N1 influenza came out in 2009, estimates of case fatality were 10 percent," said David Fisman, an epidemiologist at the University of Toronto, who was working in public health at the time. "That turned out to be incredibly wrong." "As the denominator is growing in terms of case numbers, and case fatality goes down and down... you start to realise it's everywhere," he said.

The global response to the coronavirus epidemic has been swift and fierce. Several countries have implemented partial or full travel bans on Chinese travellers. "There are many actions going on all over the world that really are premised on the idea that this is a very severe illness," said Johns Hopkins' Adalja.

WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said on Monday that the bans were an unnecessary interruption to travel and trade.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

JSPL begins transportation of iron ore from Odisha mines

UPDATE 1-Top Senate Republican lashes out at Democrats over Trump impeachment

Maharashtra Co-op Bank pitches for branch merger of PMC Bank

AP govt to borrow Rs 5,000 cr from HUDCO to buy land for poor

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

Videos

Latest News

Eriksen says he was 'black sheep' at Spurs

London, Feb 5 AFP Christian Eriksen says his decision to run down his contract at Tottenham made him a black sheep at the Premier League club. The 27-year-old midfielder joined Inter Milan last month for a fee of around 17 million 22 millio...

Nigeria sees exponential growth in mining sector within five years -minister

Nigeria expects its mining sector to account for 3 of GDP over the next five years from just 0.3 as the government seeks to diversify the economy away from oil, the minister for mines and steel development said on Wednesday.Olamilekan Adegb...

Rishabh Pant signed as brand ambassador by JSW

JSW Steel on Wednesday announced Rishabh Pant as the as their brand ambassador. Pant is a wicketkeeper-batsman for IPL franchise Delhi Capitals which is co-owned by JSW.The young wicketkeeper-batsman was signed for three-years to promote J...

Unemployment rate at 6.1 pc in 2017-18, govt cites new survey

Unemployment rate in the country as per a new survey was 6.1 per cent in 2017-18, the government informed Rajya Sabha on Wednesday. Minister of State for Labour Santosh Gangwar said the government is conducting a new Periodic Labour Force ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020