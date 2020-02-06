Left Menu
Development News Edition

Pregnant women with very high blood pressure more likely to face heart disease risk: Study

Women with high blood pressure in their first pregnancy are four times more likely to suffer a heart attack or a cardiovascular death, according to a Rutgers study.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Washington DC
  • |
  • Updated: 06-02-2020 19:29 IST
  • |
  • Created: 06-02-2020 19:29 IST
Pregnant women with very high blood pressure more likely to face heart disease risk: Study
"Women who were diagnosed with preeclampsia tended also to have a history of chronic high blood pressure, gestational diabetes and kidney disease and other medical conditions.". Image Credit: ANI

Women with high blood pressure in their first pregnancy are four times more likely to suffer a heart attack or a cardiovascular death, according to a Rutgers study. It is seen that approximately 2 to 8 per cent of pregnant women worldwide are diagnosed with preeclampsia, a complication characterised by high blood pressure that usually begins after 20 weeks of pregnancy in women whose blood pressure had been normal.

Doctors haven't identified a single cause but it is thought to be related to insufficiently formed placental blood vessels. Preeclampsia is also the cause of 15 per cent of premature births in the US. In the study conducted by researches which were published in the journal of Women's Health, analysed cardiovascular disease in 6,360 women, age 18 to 54, who were pregnant for the first time and diagnosed with preeclampsia in New Jersey hospitals from 1999 to 2013 and compared them to pregnant women without preeclampsia

The team found that those with the condition were four times more likely to suffer a heart attack or cardiovascular death and more than two times more likely to die from other causes during the 15-year study period. Lead author Mary Downes Gastrich, an associate professor at Rutgers Robert Wood Johnson Medical School and a member of the Cardiovascular Institute of New Jersey, said: "Women who were diagnosed with preeclampsia tended also to have a history of chronic high blood pressure, gestational diabetes and kidney disease and other medical conditions."

"Medication such as low-dose aspirin also may be effective in bringing down blood pressure as early as the second trimester," she said. Gastrich suggested in the study that all women be screened for preeclampsia throughout their pregnancy and that treatment be given to those with preeclampsia within five years after birth. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

International business meeting in Singapore linked to three coronavirus cases

No proposal to absorb AI employees in other govt departments after disinvestment: Puri

Yes Bank's ex-director Agarwal writes to RBI seeking removal of MD

Taiwan says China feeding WHO wrong information about virus cases on island

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

Videos

Latest News

High-speed train derails in Italy; 2 railway workers killed

Ospedaletto Lodigiano Italy, Feb 6 AP A high-speed passenger train derailed in northern Italy before dawn Thursday and its detached engine slammed into a work train car on an adjacent track, ripped away part of a building wall and flipped a...

Dispel misinformation about CAA: Bhagwat to RSS functionaries

Amid the ongoing protests against the CAA, RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat on Thursday called upon Sangh functionaries to reach out to people to dispel misinformation about the Citizenship Amendment Act and drum up support for the controversial leg...

PM's address in Parl oscillated between 'stand-up comedy' and 'rank communalism': Cong

The Congress on Thursday described Prime Minister Narendra Modis address in Parliament as one that oscillated between stand-up comedy and rank communalism, and said he should apologise for misleading the country by quoting Jawaharlal Nehru ...

Shaheen Bagh joint-venture of AAP, Cong; 'tukde-tukde gang' to get shock after Delhi poll results: Shah

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday alleged that the anti-CAA protest at Shaheen Bagh was a joint venture between the AAP and the Congress, and asserted that the tukde-tukde gang would get a shock when the Delhi election results will ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020