Left Menu
Development News Edition

Coronavirus lockdown disrupts food supplies for birds, animals in Wuhan Zoo

  • PTI
  • |
  • Beijing
  • |
  • Updated: 07-02-2020 16:14 IST
  • |
  • Created: 07-02-2020 15:48 IST
Coronavirus lockdown disrupts food supplies for birds, animals in Wuhan Zoo
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

The coronavirus outbreak that has claimed over 630 lives has also badly affected the food supplies of birds and animals at a zoo in Wuhan, the epicenter of the epidemic that is wreaking havoc in China and abroad. A total of 636 people have died, mostly in central Hubei province and its capital Wuhan, due to the virus with the total number of confirmed cases jumping to 3,143 as of Thursday, Chinese officials announced on Friday.

Since the outbreak in Hubei province in December, the entire province has been kept under lockdown by officials to prevent the virus from spreading human to human. This lockdown has resulted in food shortages for the animals in the Wuhan Zoo.

Because of the virus, animals lacking food in the Wuhan Zoo have had their troubles but the problem was solved thanks to joint efforts from solicitous people nationwide, state-run China Daily reported on Friday. Birds and animals are at the center of the debate on how the virus originated.

Chinese health experts have contended that the virus originated from bats, but whether there are more intermediate carriers between bats and humans requires further investigation. Some reports have hinted at snakes. The virus is believed to have been spread from Wuhan's Hunan seafood wholesale market.

The zoo said the food supplies, mainly for those animals living on aquatic products, have stabilized since it released an emergency call for help. According to a notice released on the zoo's social media account on February 1, aquatic products for some birds, such as penguins, cranes, and pelicans, were in severe shortage.

Several aquatic animals were in severe need of a feed. Mudfish was needed for cranes, crucian for capelins and small yellow croakers for penguins, the report said. "Fresh fish, especially the small crucian, usually come from fishermen in nearby cities or towns. The temporary traffic controls became a great challenge to the transportation between cities in the province," the daily quoted local science writer in Wuhan Hua Shi as quoted.

The zoo's public appeal for the help received immense support from people nationwide who wanted to help. On Saturday, the zoo announced that some local citizens had already sent food to the zoo. Freshman, a popular supermarket, also gave a helping hand.

As of Sunday afternoon, 100 kilograms of mudfish from Freshhema had arrived at Wuhan Zoo and another 250 kilograms of crucian, mainly for pelicans, will be sent to the zoo within a few days, the report said. China and countries around the world are scrambling to contain the spread of coronavirus. Apart from China, two deaths have occurred in Hong Kong and the Philippines.

Besides Germany, Britain, and Italy, other European nations with cases of the virus include France, Russia, Belgium, Sweden, Finland, and Spain.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Taiwan says China feeding WHO wrong information about virus cases on island

Researchers develop artificial intelligence tool to predict structure of Universe

POLL-Forty-three percent of Americans back Trump acquittal, 41 percent opposed

Rajnath Singh signals India’s readiness to deepen defense ties with Africa

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

Videos

Latest News

India U-17 Women's World Cup team to play Romania

The Indian U-17 Womens team will be travelling on an exposure tour to Turkey as part of their preparation for the forthcoming U-17 Womens World Cup 2020 India. The girls travel to Istanbul on February 10 where they will be playing two match...

Nepal gifts 100,000 masks to China to help overcome shortage

Nepal on Friday gifted 100,000 protective masks to China which is battling against the deadly coronavirus outbreak that has claimed over 630 lives. The decision to gift the masks came in the backdrop of its shortage in China.Foreign Ministe...

No proposal to impose restriction on Malaysian imports currently: Goyal

There is no proposal to impose a restriction on import of any item from Malaysia currently, Parliament was informed on Friday. Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal said that currently, crude palm oil is freely importable while refine...

Majority of U.S. firms in China see revenue hit from coronavirus - AmCham survey

The majority of U.S. firms with operations in China expect a virus outbreak to cut revenue this year, and some are accelerating plans to shift their supply chains out of the country, according to a poll by Shanghais American Chamber of Comm...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020