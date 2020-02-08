Maharashtra: 3 persons, including a Chinese national, tested negative for coronavirus

The three n-coronavirus suspected patients, including a Chinese national, who created a scare after he vomited midair in Air India flight 852 travelling from Delhi to Pune, have tested negative for the deadly viral infection. Dr Ramchandra Hunkare, Chief of Health Department, Pune Municipal Corporation said, "Three people, including a Chinese national, have tested negative for n-coronavirus. The samples were sent to Naidu Hospital for NIV test."

The Naidu Hospital of Pune is one of the dedicated hospitals in Maharashtra for viral diseases, including coronavirus. The Chinese national has been in India from January 29 and has travel history to Kolkata, Bhubaneswar and Delhi.

The coronavirus originated in China's Wuhan city in December last year and has since spread to various cities around the world. The World Health Organisation (WHO) has declared the coronavirus outbreak as a global health crisis. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

