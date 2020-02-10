Left Menu
Development News Edition

UPDATE 4-UK coronavirus cases double to eight, government declares 'imminent threat'

  • Reuters
  • |
  • London
  • |
  • Updated: 10-02-2020 18:01 IST
  • |
  • Created: 10-02-2020 17:57 IST
UPDATE 4-UK coronavirus cases double to eight, government declares 'imminent threat'
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Britain on Monday said the number of confirmed coronavirus cases had doubled to eight as the government declared the virus a serious and imminent threat, giving it additional powers to isolate those suspected of being infected. Alarm over the coronavirus that emerged in Wuhan, China, in December is driven by its rapid spread and the fact that infectious disease experts cannot yet know how deadly or contagious it is.

It has killed more than 900 people, most of them in China, and has spread to at least 27 countries and territories. The two deaths outside mainland China were in Hong Kong and the Philippines. The new cases in England were all known contacts of a previously confirmed British patient in France and were identified by public health officials working to trace possible cases.

Health minister Matt Hancock declared the virus "a serious and imminent threat to public health" to give doctors more powers to isolate people. "We are taking a belt and braces approach to all necessary precautions to ensure public safety," he said. "Clinical advice has not changed about the risk to the public, which remains moderate."

Arrowe Park Hospital, near Liverpool, in northern England, and Kents Hill Park, in Milton Keynes, some 50 miles north of London, have been designated as isolation facilities. British nationals who have been flown back from Wuhan are being quarantined for 14 days while travelers returning home from other Asian countries have been told to self-isolate if they showed any of the coronavirus symptoms.

The new cases in Britain are linked to a Briton who had returned from Singapore and stayed at a French ski resort between Jan. 24 and 28. On Sunday, French health officials said five British nationals including a child had been diagnosed with the new coronavirus at the mountain village.

Airline EasyJet said Public Health England had contacted all passengers who were on board a flight from Geneva to London on Jan. 28 after one of those on board was later diagnosed with coronavirus. "Although the risk to others on board the flight is very low, a crew who operated the flight have been advised to monitor their health for a 14 day period since the flight in line with Public Health England advice," the airline said.

"The original flight was 13 days ago and none are displaying any symptoms."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Motherson Sumi Systems Q3 profit drops 39 pc to Rs 340 cr

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 ep 13 synopsis on ancient tunnelling tool, scientific evidence linking to Money Pit

Bank of Baroda cuts MCLR by up to 10 bps

Govt plans to sell 5 pc stake in SAIL via OFS, may rake in Rs 1,000 cr

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

Videos

Latest News

12 IIMC students claim they got show cause notice for organising public talk on affordable education

Twelve students of the Indian Institute Of Mass Communication IIMC on Monday claimed that they received a show cause notice and were placed under suspension for organising a public talk on affordable education. The notice said there have be...

Coronavirus case found at British doctors' practice - BBC

A staff member at a British doctors practice in the southern English city of Brighton has tested positive for coronavirus, the BBC reported.The practice has been closed down, the BBC said. It did not cite sources. ...

National Deworming Day conducted to benefit children, adolescents

The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare MoHFW conducted the tenth round of National Deworming Day NDD, today. This will be followed by the mop-up day on February 17, 2020. As part of this campaign, children and adolescents aged 1-19 years...

Wind rips roof off in Polish ski resort, killing mother and daughter

A woman of 40 and her 15-year old daughter were killed on Monday in Bukowina Tatrzanska, a ski resort in southern Poland, when high winds tore the roof off a ski rental shop.Two are dead - a mother and her daughter. Medical help is being pr...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020