TIMELINE-NMC Health's expansion and ailments

NMC Health disclosed preliminary buyout approaches from private equity firms KKR and GK Investment on Monday, only weeks after questions raised by short-seller Muddy Waters hit the firm. NMC is the largest private healthcare company in the United Arab Emirates and operates a network of clinics and hospitals, specialized maternity and fertility clinics, and long-term care homes hospitals across 19 countries.

A bruising short-selling attack by Muddy Waters launched two months ago has seen the company's market value fall to 1.5 billion pounds ($1.9 billion), a far cry from its peak value of about 8.4 billion pounds in August 2018. Here is a timeline of events leading up to Monday's announcement:

1975 Bavaguthu Raghuram (BR) Shetty establishes New Medical Centre (NMC), the first private healthcare facility in UAE.

2012 NMC becomes the first company from Abu Dhabi to join the London Stock Exchange.

2015 NMC bids for regional rival Al Noor Hospitals Group, sparking a race with South Africa's Mediclinic, before eventually pulling out overvaluation concerns.

2017 NMC is promoted to the blue-chip FTSE 100 index.

2018 NMC raises $2 billion to be used for general corporate purposes and partly to refinance existing debt, sources say

2019 October

NMC guides to double-digit revenue and core earnings growth in 2020. Dec. 17

U.S. short-selling firm Muddy Waters, founded by American Carson Block, acquires a short position in NMC, criticising the healthcare group's financial statements and wiping a third off the value of the company's share price. Dec. 18

NMC stands by its forecasts for 2019 and 2020 and announces a share buyback. Dec. 19

NMC calls the Muddy Waters report criticizing the healthcare group's financial statements "false and misleading". Dec. 23

NMC calls for an independent review of its finances. 2020

Jan. 8 Two major shareholders launched a discounted share sale in NMC worth 375 million pounds.

Jan. 17 Independent review committee hires FBI ex-boss Louis Freeh.

Feb. 4 NMC says 2019 trading is in line with expectations.

Feb. 10 NMC says its co-chair and founder Shetty had stepped back from its board after he informed NMC of potentially inaccurate reporting of his holdings.

