Jharkhand: 4 China returnees test negative to coronavirus

Four persons, who had recentlyreturned to Jharkhand's Ranchi and Jamshedpur from China, havetested negative to novel coronavirus, health departmentofficials said on Monday

Blood and swab samples of the four persons were sentfor tests to two state-run medical colleges in Jharkhand andPune's National Institute of Virology and reports from all theinstitutions verified they were not infected, a statementissued by the health department said

A total of 19 persons have recently returned to thestate from China and other countries where coronavirus hasspread and they have been advised 28 days 'home isolation', itadded.

