Left Menu
Development News Edition

FACTBOX-What we know and do not know about the new coronavirus

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 11-02-2020 03:31 IST
  • |
  • Created: 11-02-2020 03:09 IST
FACTBOX-What we know and do not know about the new coronavirus
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

The spread of a new coronavirus in mainland China and to more than two dozen countries and regions beyond is alarming health experts. Here is what we know - and do not know - about the virus: HOW DANGEROUS IS THE VIRUS?

The coronavirus family of viruses includes the common cold and more serious diseases such as Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome (SARS) and Middle East Respiratory Syndrome (MERS). Many of those with the new virus who have died had pre-existing medical conditions or were elderly, those with weakened immune systems.

Coronavirus infections have a wide range of symptoms, including fever, cough and breathing difficulties. Some 15% of cases are severe and 3% critical, according to Chinese data shared with the World Health Organization (WHO).

Statistics from China indicate that about 2% of people infected with the new virus have died, suggesting it may be deadlier than seasonal flu but less deadly than SARS, which killed about 10% of infected individuals. The MERS outbreak in 2012 had a fatality rate of about 35%. People over 80 years old have the highest death rates from the new coronavirus, WHO says.

Scientists have labeled the new virus 2019-nCoV. (Graphic-Comparing new coronavirus to SARS and MERS: https://tmsnrt.rs/2GK6YVK)

HOW IS IT TRANSMITTED AND HOW CAN IT BE PREVENTED? The virus can be transmitted via droplets when an infected person breathes out, coughs or sneezes, and can also spread via contaminated surfaces such as door handles.

Experts have said it is more easily transmitted than the SARS virus. The incubation period is believed to be up to 14 days. People may be able to infect others before symptoms appear. The WHO recommends that people frequently wash hands, cover their mouth and nose when sneezing or coughing, and avoid close contact with those who are sick.

DO FACE MASKS HELP? "We recommend the use of masks for people who have symptoms ... because the virus transmits through droplets," says medical expert Sylvie Briand.

But they do not guarantee protection against infection. "For people who don't have symptoms, the mask in fact is not useful," Briand says.

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says face masks are not required for the general public. IS THERE ANY TREATMENT?

There is no vaccine or known effective treatments, according to the WHO. Chinese scientists were able to identify the genetic sequence of the new coronavirus and shared it publicly. Scientists in Australia have developed a lab-grown version of the virus, a step toward creating a vaccine.

Drugmakers around the globe expect to begin testing experimental vaccines on humans in about three months. Work on increasing diagnostic capabilities globally has also ramped up. WHERE HAS IT SPREAD?

About 99% of the more than 40,000 cases have been reported in mainland China. There have been over 300 cases in 24 other countries, according to the WHO. Over 900 people have died in China, most in and around the city of Wuhan, where the virus emerged late last year. One person has died in Hong Kong and one in the Philippines, both following visits to Wuhan.

Singapore, Thailand and Japan have the most cases outside of China It took the new coronavirus 48 days to infect the first 1,000 people. It took SARS 130 days to infect 1,000 people. It took MERS 2.5 years to infect 1,000 people.

WHAT ARE AUTHORITIES DOING? The Chinese government has virtually locked down the central province of Hubei, home to 60 million people, and its capital Wuhan.

China is facing mounting isolation as airlines suspend flights to its cities. The United States and Australia have banned entry to foreign nationals who have recently traveled to China.

Many countries have evacuated their citizens from Hubei and are putting them in quarantine or isolation upon return. The WHO has not recommended travel or trade curbs with China.

WHERE DID THE VIRUS COME FROM? It is believed to have originated in a food market in Wuhan that was illegally selling wildlife. Health experts think it may have originated in bats and then passed to humans, possibly via another species.

That intermediate species may have been pangolins - the world's only scaly mammals, China's official Xinhua news agency reported, based on DNA similarities. Other scientists have yet to confirm that finding. Genetics of the new virus https://tmsnrt.rs/2vAU9KZ)

(Compiled by Reuters staff Editing by Bill Berkrot)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Motherson Sumi Systems Q3 profit drops 39 pc to Rs 340 cr

Bank of Baroda cuts MCLR by up to 10 bps

BJP issues whip to party's Rajya Sabha MPs for Tuesday

L&T Construction bags 'large' contracts for its power transmission, distribution biz

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

Videos

Latest News

China's Hubei reports 103 new deaths on Feb 10

Chinas Hubei province, the epicentre of a coronavirus outbreak, reported 2,097 new cases and 103 new deaths on Feb. 10, the local health authority said on Tuesday.The Hubei provincial health commission said the province now had confirmed a ...

FACTBOX-Latest on coronavirus spreading in China and beyond

Here are the latest developments around the new coronavirus outbreak The World Health Organization WHO said on Monday that there were 40,235 confirmed cases in China and 909 deaths, as well as 319 cases in 24 other countries, including one ...

Robot with coronavirus advice hits Times Square

Worried about the spread of coronavirus A five-foot-tall 1.5 meters Promobot might have your answer. The robot with a friendly face rolled into Times Square on Monday to help provide information about the new virus.Curious passersby stopped...

How Brazil's JBS became collateral damage in war between billionaires

A business dispute between the disgraced billionaire Batista brothers in Brazil and the heir to an Indonesian pulp and paper fortune is throwing a wrench in meatpacker JBS SAs plans to list its international operations in the United States....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020