Russia discharges second China virus patient

  • Moscow
  • Updated: 12-02-2020 13:04 IST
  • Created: 12-02-2020 13:04 IST
Moscow, Feb 12 (AFP) Russia on Wednesday discharged its second patient who caught the new coronavirus, giving him a clean bill of health and a box of vitamins after treatment in Siberia. "Today he is completely healthy and is not a danger to the public," the chief doctor of the Chita infection hospital, Sergei Yurchuk, said in a statement from regional health authorities.

"We are presenting him with vitamins and urge him to be more attentive to his health and not fall ill any more," he said. So far only two confirmed cases of infection with the COVID-19 virus have been reported in Russia, consumer watchdog Rospotrebnadzor said Tuesday. Both were Chinese nationals.

State television channel Rossiya 24 showed the former patient, named as Yong-Bin Wang, exiting the Chita hospital wearing a face mask. "It's very nice to be outside," he said, after spending two weeks in a special quarantine box.

A female Chinese student was discharged on Tuesday, with a gift of balloons from her doctors in a hospital in Tyumen. In both cases, the infection was mild, Russian doctors said. People who were in contact with the two patients are still under quarantine.

Russia has evacuated over 100 of its own citizens and those of its allies in the former Soviet Union from China, placing them under quarantine in Tyumen region. The death toll from China's new coronavirus climbed past 1,100 on Wednesday and the epidemic has spread round the world. (AFP) AMS

