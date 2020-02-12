Left Menu
Development News Edition

FACTBOX-Latest on coronavirus spreading in China and beyond

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Beijing
  • |
  • Updated: 12-02-2020 13:55 IST
  • |
  • Created: 12-02-2020 13:47 IST
FACTBOX-Latest on coronavirus spreading in China and beyond
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Here are the latest developments around the coronavirus outbreak:

* The death toll in China rose by 97 to 1,113 by the end of Tuesday, according to the National Health Commission. There were 2,015 new confirmed cases, the lowest since Jan. 30 when there were 1,982 cases. * The total number of cases on the mainland has reached 44,653.

* In the central Hubei province, deaths rose by 94 to 1,068 as of Tuesday, the province's health commission said in a statement. * A further 1,638 new cases were detected in the province, the lowest since Jan. 31 when 1,347 new cases were reported. The total number of confirmed cases in the province stood at 33,366.

* China's foremost medical adviser on the outbreak, Zhong Nanshan, said the epidemic would peak this month and maybe over by April. * Australia's chief medical officer, Brendan Murphy, said Zhong's prediction is premature, adding it is important to watch the data over the coming weeks before making any predictions.

* China will stagger the return of students to school across different regions to reduce the risk of spreading the virus, a government education official said on Wednesday. * The country last week amended its guidelines on prevention and control of the coronavirus, saying that a confirmed case must be recorded only when asymptomatic cases show clinical signs.

* Another 40 people including a quarantine officer have tested positive on the quarantined Diamond Princess cruise ship in Japan, bringing the total to 175, the health ministry said. * An Iranian woman died of suspected coronavirus infection, the state daily newspaper IRAN reported on Wednesday, without citing any sources. There have been no confirmed cases of the new coronavirus in Iran so far.

* Asian shares and Wall Street futures nudged higher amid hopes the worst of the coronavirus in China may have passed, although prevailing uncertainty about the outbreak has kept investors wary. * The world must "wake up and consider this enemy virus as public enemy number one," World Health Organization chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said, adding the first vaccine was 18 months away.

* China has room to ramp up stimulus if its economy slows further due to the virus, but should not lose sight of structural reforms to address rapid credit growth, a senior International Monetary Fund official said. * China's aviation regulator said it hopes countries will lift virus-related travel restrictions as soon as possible, in line with the guidance from the WHO and International Civil Aviation Organization.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

NASA broom challenge: Is 'gravitational pull day' real? Truth behind standing brooms

Bat meat still popular in parts of Indonesia, despite coronavirus fears

Softbank utilizes Nokia equipment to complete world-first 5G connected car test

Singapore bank DBS evacuates 300 staff after coronavirus case surfaces - memo

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

Videos

Latest News

Two men held for smuggling gold worth Rs 45 lakh at Jaipur airport

Smuggled gold weighing 1.066 kg and worth Rs 44.96 lakh was seized at Jaipur International Airport here from two passengers, who hid the yellow metal in their rectum, a Customs official said Wednesday. Both the accused were arrested upon la...

UPDATE 1-UK to make social media platforms responsible for harmful content - BBC

Britains regulator Ofcom will make social media companies such as Facebook and Twitter responsible for harmful content on their platforms, the BBC said on Wednesday.The broadcaster quoted Nicky Morgan, Britains outgoing digital minister, sa...

Sebi readies organisational changes for informant mechanism

Capital market regulator Sebi is planning to effect changes in its organizational set-up for faster delivery of a new mechanism or rewarding whistleblowers and other informants for sharing useful information about insider trading cases. The...

UPDATE 1-Dunelm says to top profit forecasts as online growth continues

British home furnishings retailer Dunelm said on Wednesday full-year pretax profit would come in slightly above market expectations, as its newly revamped web shopping platform delivered 33 online sales growth in the first half, pushing ove...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020