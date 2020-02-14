Coronavirus: 83 under home quarantine in Odisha

The Odisha government has placed 83 people who have returned from novel Coronavirus (nCoV) affected countries since January 15 under home quarantine as a precautionary measure, officials said on Friday. The health and family welfare department has opened a control room that is functioning round the clock. A helpline number is also there to reply to the query of people on the disease. The department has kept 80 beds at the SCB Medical College and Hospital ready for patients with suspected coronavirus but that wing is now empty after the discharge of three persons who tested negative to the disease, officials said. "All the seven persons whose blood and swab samples were sent for examination, tested negative to the virus," an official said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.