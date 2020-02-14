Left Menu
Remodelled Aswini Hospital inaugurated at Tirumala

Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) additional EO, AV Dharma Reddy inaugurated Aswini Hospital at Tirumala which was remodelled with ultra-modern facilities. Tata Trust representatives took part in the programme.

Aswini Hospital. Image Credit: ANI

Tata Trust contributed Rs 4 crore for the hospital remodelling. It has two ICUs and eight consultant doctors.

TTD chairman YV Subba Reddy said that treatment for heart diseases and cancer patients are available at this hospital. In case of any medical emergency to the pilgrims, operations can be performed at the hospital, he explained. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

