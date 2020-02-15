Left Menu
Development News Edition

US will test people with flu symptoms for novel coronavirus

  • PTI
  • |
  • Washington DC
  • |
  • Updated: 15-02-2020 00:22 IST
  • |
  • Created: 15-02-2020 00:22 IST
US will test people with flu symptoms for novel coronavirus

Washington, Feb 14 (AFP) The US will begin testing people identified by local health authorities as having flu-like symptoms for the novel coronavirus, a senior official said Friday, a significant expansion of the government's response to the epidemic. "CDC (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention) has begun working with five public health labs across the US to tap into their ability to conduct community based influenza surveillance, so that we can begin testing people with flu-like symptoms for novel coronavirus," said Nancy Messonnier, a senior CDC official.

The testing will initially be carried out by labs in Los Angeles, San Francisco, Seattle, Chicago and New York, but more sites are planned. The announcement came as the number of confirmed US cases rose to 15, and about 600 people remained quarantined.

There have been almost 1,400 deaths -- all but three in China, where the pathogen originated and where nearly 64,000 people have fallen ill. The US has enacted a temporary travel ban on foreign nationals who have recently visited China, and quarantine measures for its own citizens returning from the province at its epicenter.

Messonnier added that those suspected of being exposed to the virus required repeated testing over a 14-day period, in case an early test returned a false negative. (AFP) MRJ

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Senior Bombay HC judge S C Dharmadhikari resigns

Vodafone Idea stock plunges by 12 pc after new SC order

Singapore reports biggest daily jump in coronavirus cases - local media

Wentworth Season 8 finally gets official release date in April 2020, Know more in details

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Handling fake news Infodemic in time of Coronavirus epidemic

Social media has provided a platform where everybody can disseminate his her views without any supervision. Its excellent if the message is genuine but misinformation is equally disastrous. Health is such a topic where every Tom and Harry c...

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

Videos

Latest News

EXCLUSIVE-Senior China diplomat concedes challenge of coronavirus, slams 'overreaction'

A top Chinese official acknowledged on Friday that coronavirus is a deep challenge to the country, but defended Beijings management of the epidemic while lashing out at the overreaction of other countries.In a wide-ranging interview with Re...

Browns' Garrett reiterates Rudolph used racial slur

Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett reiterated this week that Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Mason Rudolph directed a racial slur at him prior to the melee at the end of the game between the teams in November. He called me the N-w...

Amarinder honours families of 34 martyrs

Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh here on Friday honoured families of 34 martyrs, who laid down their lives to uphold the countrys unity and integrity. The occasion coincided with the first anniversary of the Pulwama terror attack in wh...

UPDATE 1-Lawyer Avenatti convicted for trying to extort Nike

A U.S. jury on Friday found Michael Avenatti guilty in a criminal trial accusing the celebrity lawyer of trying to extort Nike Inc out of millions of dollars and defraud a youth basketball coach he represented. The brash lawyer was all but ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020