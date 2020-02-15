Left Menu
Development News Edition

Death toll in China's coronavirus epidemic jumps to over 1600

  • PTI
  • |
  • Beijing
  • |
  • Updated: 15-02-2020 06:40 IST
  • |
  • Created: 15-02-2020 06:38 IST
Death toll in China's coronavirus epidemic jumps to over 1600
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Death toll in China's coronavirus has gone up to 1,631 with 143 new fatalities reported from all over the country, Chinese health officials said on Saturday. Hubei Province, the epicentre of the novel coronavirus outbreak, reported 2,420 new confirmed cases and 139 new deaths on Friday, China's National Health Commission said.

Two deaths were reported from Henan and one each from Beijing and Chongqing as the overall death toll reached 143 with 2,641 new confirmed cases of the infection being reported from 31 provincial-level regions, the Commission said. The number of new cases included 1,138 clinically diagnosed cases, which have been seen as confirmed cases, it said.

The latest report brought the total confirmed cases in Hubei province to 54,406 cases. The total number of cases in China have gone up to 67,535. On Friday, the Chinese government had highlighted the continued drop of coronavirus disease, officially termed by the WHO as COVID-19, all over the country except in Hubei province.

Meanwhile, Chinese President Xi Jinping has called for the use of digital technology such as big data, artificial intelligence and cloud computing to better support epidemic monitoring and analysis, virus tracing, prevention and treatment, and resource allocation. His call came amid deployment of robots in hospitals in Wuhan treating the virus patients to supply and other materials.

More than 580 cases have been confirmed outside mainland China and three deaths, one each in the Philippines and Hong Kong and now a Japanese woman in her 80s. Health officials are investigating how she got infected.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Senior Bombay HC judge S C Dharmadhikari resigns

Vodafone Idea stock plunges by 12 pc after new SC order

Singapore reports biggest daily jump in coronavirus cases - local media

Wentworth Season 8 finally gets official release date in April 2020, Know more in details

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Handling fake news Infodemic in time of Coronavirus epidemic

Social media has provided a platform where everybody can disseminate his her views without any supervision. Its excellent if the message is genuine but misinformation is equally disastrous. Health is such a topic where every Tom and Harry c...

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

Videos

Latest News

Golf-Woods to skip Mexico City World Golf Championships event

Tiger Woods will not play next weeks World Golf Championships event in Mexico City. His name was missing from the field released by the PGA Tour on Friday.Woods finished 10th at the Mexico Championship at Club de Golf Chapultepec last year....

Breen, Wilbon win Gowdy Media Award

Sportscaster Mike Breen and sportswritercommentator Michael Wilbon were named recipients of the 2020 Curt Gowdy Media Award, the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame announced Friday. Named after the legendary sportscaster, the Curt Go...

Facing stiff sentence, Trump advisor Stone seeks new trial

Republican political consultant Roger Stone has requested a new trial just days after President Donald Trumps criticism of his proposed jail sentence sparked an uproar over political influence in the justice system. Six days before he was t...

Indians' Clevinger out 6-8 weeks after knee surgery

Cleveland Indians right-hander Mike Clevinger will be out six to eight weeks after undergoing surgery Friday to repair a partially torn left meniscus, the team announced. The Indians season opener against the visiting Detroit Tigers is sche...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020