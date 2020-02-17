A New Expert Consensus Publication Provides Practical Guidance on the Use of Omega-3 Fatty Acids in Parenteral Nutrition

Fresenius Kabi, a global leader in clinical nutrition, announces that the Journal of Parenteral and Enteral Nutrition (JPEN) has recently published "Lipids in Parenteral Nutrition: Translating Guidelines into Clinical Practice".[1] The publication represents the largest set of expert consensus statements to provide guidance on the use of fish oil-containing lipid emulsions in clinical practice.

An international panel of leading experts in clinical nutrition, lipid metabolism, and pharmacology developed a set of 43 consensus recommendations. The recommendations aim to help healthcare professionals to navigate issues around prescription, administration, safety, and monitoring of lipids – from short- to long-term parenteral nutrition, from pediatric to adult patients, from home to hospital care.

Fish oil-containing parenteral nutrition has been shown to have a variety of beneficial effects on key biological functions, including modulation of the immune and inflammatory response. A growing body of evidence suggests that these properties improve clinical outcomes, e.g. infection rates, sepsis rate, length of ICU and hospital stay.[2]

Current guidelines of international clinical societies recommend the use of fish oil-containing lipid emulsions in parenteral nutrition.[3-5] Regarding specific nutrients, only parenteral lipid emulsions with EPA + DHA* are recommended by the European Society for Clinical Nutrition and Metabolism (ESPEN) guideline on clinical nutrition in the intensive care unit.[4]

To read the summary of consensus statements along with the review of current evidence on the clinical benefits of omega-3 fatty acids in parenteral nutrition across the healthcare continuum, visit https://onlinelibrary.wiley.com/toc/19412444/2020/44/S1.

Register now for the free 2-part educational series offered by the American Society for Parenteral and Enteral Nutrition (ASPEN) specifically on this topic: "Expert Consensus on Omega-3 Fatty Acids in Parenteral Nutrition: Focus on Critical Care and Major Surgery" on April 22, 2020, and "Expert Consensus on Omega-3 Fatty Acids in Parenteral Nutrition: Continuum of Care – From Hospital to Home Care" on July 9, 2020. Visit the ASPEN Clinical Nutrition Webinar Series at http://www.nutritioncare.org/webinars/.

* EPA=eicosapentaenoic acid; DHA=docosahexanoic acid

