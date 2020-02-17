Left Menu
A New Expert Consensus Publication Provides Practical Guidance on the Use of Omega-3 Fatty Acids in Parenteral Nutrition

Fresenius Kabi, a global leader in clinical nutrition, announces that the Journal of Parenteral and Enteral Nutrition (JPEN) has recently published "Lipids in Parenteral Nutrition: Translating Guidelines into Clinical Practice".[1] The publication represents the largest set of expert consensus statements to provide guidance on the use of fish oil-containing lipid emulsions in clinical practice.

An international panel of leading experts in clinical nutrition, lipid metabolism, and pharmacology developed a set of 43 consensus recommendations. The recommendations aim to help healthcare professionals to navigate issues around prescription, administration, safety, and monitoring of lipids – from short- to long-term parenteral nutrition, from pediatric to adult patients, from home to hospital care.

Fish oil-containing parenteral nutrition has been shown to have a variety of beneficial effects on key biological functions, including modulation of the immune and inflammatory response. A growing body of evidence suggests that these properties improve clinical outcomes, e.g. infection rates, sepsis rate, length of ICU and hospital stay.[2]

Current guidelines of international clinical societies recommend the use of fish oil-containing lipid emulsions in parenteral nutrition.[3-5] Regarding specific nutrients, only parenteral lipid emulsions with EPA + DHA* are recommended by the European Society for Clinical Nutrition and Metabolism (ESPEN) guideline on clinical nutrition in the intensive care unit.[4]

To read the summary of consensus statements along with the review of current evidence on the clinical benefits of omega-3 fatty acids in parenteral nutrition across the healthcare continuum, visit https://onlinelibrary.wiley.com/toc/19412444/2020/44/S1.

Register now for the free 2-part educational series offered by the American Society for Parenteral and Enteral Nutrition (ASPEN) specifically on this topic: "Expert Consensus on Omega-3 Fatty Acids in Parenteral Nutrition: Focus on Critical Care and Major Surgery" on April 22, 2020, and "Expert Consensus on Omega-3 Fatty Acids in Parenteral Nutrition: Continuum of Care – From Hospital to Home Care" on July 9, 2020. Visit the ASPEN Clinical Nutrition Webinar Series at http://www.nutritioncare.org/webinars/.

* EPA=eicosapentaenoic acid; DHA=docosahexanoic acid

References

  1. Martindale R, Berlana D, Boullata J, et al. Lipids in Parenteral Nutrition: Translating Guidelines into Clinical Practice. JPEN J Parenter Enteral Nutr. 2020;44(suppl S1):S1–S84.
  2. Pradelli L, Mayer K, Klek S et al. ω-3 Fatty-Acid Enriched Parenteral Nutrition in Hospitalized Patients: Systematic Review With Meta-Analysis and Trial Sequential Analysis. JPEN J Parenter Enteral Nutr. 2020;44(1):44-57.
  3. McClave SA, Taylor BE, Martindale RG et al. Guidelines for the Provision and Assessment of Nutrition Support Therapy in the Adult Critically Ill Patient: Society of Critical Care Medicine (SCCM) and American Society for Parenteral and Enteral Nutrition (A.S.P.E.N.). JPEN J Parenter Enteral Nutr. 2016;40(2):159–211.
  4. Singer P, Blaser AR, Berger MM et al. ESPEN guideline on clinical nutrition in the intensive care unit. Clin Nutr. 2019;38(1):48–79.
  5. Lapillonne A, Fidler Mis N, Goulet O et al. ESPGHAN/ESPEN/ESPR/CSPEN guidelines on pediatric parenteral nutrition: Lipids. Clin Nutr. 2018;37(6 Pt B):2324–36.

About Fresenius Kabi

Fresenius Kabi is a global healthcare company that specializes in lifesaving medicines and technologies for infusion, transfusion and clinical nutrition. The company's products and services are used to help care for critically and chronically ill patients. Fresenius Kabi's product portfolio comprises a comprehensive range of I.V. generic drugs, infusion therapies and clinical nutrition products as well as the devices for administering these products. In the field of biosimilars, we focus on autoimmune diseases and oncology. In 2019, the first biosimilar product by Fresenius Kabi was launched. Within transfusion medicine and cell therapies, Fresenius Kabi offers products for collection and processing of blood and cell components.

With its corporate philosophy of "caring for life", the company is committed to putting essential medicines and technologies in the hands of people who help patients and finding the best answers to the challenges they face.

For more information, please visit fresenius-kabi.com.

For press inquiries, please contact: Nina Espiritu Edelman GmbH Barmbeker Str 4, 22303 Hamburg, Germany T: +49 (0)69 401254-345 nina.espiritu@edelman.com

