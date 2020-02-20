Left Menu
Development News Edition

China changes method of counting virus infected again

  • PTI
  • |
  • Beijing
  • |
  • Updated: 20-02-2020 20:06 IST
  • |
  • Created: 20-02-2020 19:53 IST
China changes method of counting virus infected again
representative image Image Credit: ANI

China said Thursday it has again changed the method of counting patients with the novel coronavirus and will now include only those diagnosed by sophisticated laboratory testing. It is the second time in just eight days that the country has revised its criteria -- a move that could muddle statistics and complicate efforts to track the spread of the illness.

Chinese health officials last week said patients from Hubei province and its capital Wuhan -- the epicenter of the outbreak -- who had been diagnosed via clinical methods including lung imaging would be added to the count in addition to those confirmed by lab studies. This led to a huge one-day increase in the number of confirmed cases -- 14,840 -- on February 13.

The change was made due to a backlog of patients awaiting nucleic acid tests whose condition was deteriorating, said Wang Guiqiang, chief physician at Peking University First Hospital in Beijing. "Patients needed active treatment," he said.

"Now the situation in Hubei has changed... There is no backlog of patients who need nucleic acid testing, and we can now quickly test all suspected or undiagnosed cases." The latest revision comes as China on Thursday reported the biggest drop in new cases of the virus in nearly a month, with 394 more infections nationwide.

In Hubei, officials said they were re-tallying downward by 279 the number of cases previously reported in provincial cities after some patients diagnosed using lung imaging later tested negative in nucleic acid studies. The death toll across China meanwhile jumped to 2,118 after 114 new deaths were reported -- most in Hubei.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

EXCLUSIVE-SmileDirectClub’s top dentist risks losing license in California crackdown

Darknet drugs racket: NCB widens probe, arrests 3 more from Nagpur

Global Off-Grid Solar Forum & Expo 2020: 2nd day to focus on consumer protection, value

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Handling fake news Infodemic in time of Coronavirus epidemic

Social media has provided a platform where everybody can disseminate his her views without any supervision. Its excellent if the message is genuine but misinformation is equally disastrous. Health is such a topic where every Tom and Harry c...

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

Videos

Latest News

Coronavirus impact: TV prices may rise up to 10% from March

TV prices are likely to go up by as much as 10 per cent from next month as disrupted supply of open cell television panels - mostly imported from China - has resulted in a shortage of the key television component. TV panels, which account f...

Experiential travel on rise with growth in Gen-Z travellers: Report

More travellers are planning to take adventurous and outdoorsy trips, as over half of the Indians are preferring to spend their money on experiences over things, according to a survey. The survey by online accommodation platform Airbnb also...

10 SER stations get ISO certification for being eco-friendly

Ten stations of the South Eastern Railways Kharagpur division have been conferred withISO 140012015 certification in eco-friendly station category for providing passenger amenities and services in a clean andgreen environment, an official s...

Nepal needs $879m to halve road crash fatalities

Nepal needs to invest an estimated extra 879 million in road safety over the next decade to halve its road crash fatalities, says a new World Bank report.Released today at the Third Global Ministerial Conference on Road Safety in Stockholm,...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020