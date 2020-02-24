Left Menu
Development News Edition

Afghanistan finds first coronavirus case: health minister

  • PTI
  • |
  • Kabul
  • |
  • Updated: 24-02-2020 14:27 IST
  • |
  • Created: 24-02-2020 14:17 IST
Afghanistan finds first coronavirus case: health minister
File photo Image Credit: Twitter (@FerozFerozuddin)

Afghanistan has detected its first novel coronavirus case, the country's health minister said Monday, involving a patient who had recently traveled to Iran, where 12 people have died from the outbreak. "I announce the first positive coronavirus (case) in Herat," health minister Firozuddin Feroz told a press conference, calling on citizens to avoid travel to the western province which borders Iran.

Afghan authorities had earlier announced a suspension of suspending air and ground travel to Iran, as fears mount across the region over a jump in new coronavirus infections. Iran has registered the highest number of fatalities outside China, the epicenter of the epidemic.

Feroz said the patient had traveled to the Iranian holy city of Qom. "Our people should avoid handshakes, hugging and kissing," he added.

Both Afghanistan and Pakistan share long, porous borders with Iran that are often used by smugglers and human traffickers, while millions of Afghan refugees currently live in the Islamic Republic -- raising fears that the virus could easily spread over the border. Iran on Monday reported four more deaths, bringing the toll from the COVID-19 virus to 12 and the overall number of infections to 47, the semi-official news agency ISNA said, quoting a parliament spokesman.

Desperate and jobless Afghans have crossed the porous border with Iran for years in search of work to support their struggling families back home. But hundreds of thousands of Afghans have returned home in recent years as US sanctions have battered the Iranian economy.

The war-torn South Asian nation is poorly equipped to deal with a potential outbreak, with health authorities struggling to deliver basic services across the mountainous, poverty-stricken country. Pakistan meanwhile has closed its land border with Iran, where authorities have ordered the closure of schools, universities and other educational centers in 14 provinces from Sunday.

The novel coronavirus has spread to more than 25 countries, with more than 2,500 dead in China, and is causing mounting alarm due to new pockets of outbreaks in Europe, the Middle East, and Asia.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Song Hye-Kyo looks gorgeous at Milan Fashion Week, Song Joong-Ki spotted on streets of Columbia

Central Bank of India plans to exit housing finance subsidiary

RCom's committee of creditors to meet on Monday

Italy announces three deaths linked to coronavirus

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Future of Food: Technology fostering the road to global food security

Technological innovation can help address most of the pressing issues facing the world today including food security by enhancing productivity, improving financial services, managing resources, addressing environmental concerns, etc....

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Now it’s a war, Uganda deploys army to combat locust swarms

Its for the first time after 1986, the locust swarms have attacked Uganda twice in a season. With the increasing number of countries of Africa under attack by locust swarms, the problem seems to have taken a regional paradigm. Its very diff...

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Videos

Latest News

PALAKNAMA - Aawazein Dil ki makes sensational poetic debut worldwide

After a successful poetic series, Palak Shuklas poetry book Palaknama - Aawazein Dil ki is released recently. Poetry that has forever been rejoiced and relished all over, holds special place in Indian culture and tradition. Whether its Ind...

Most small firms in China yet to reopen after virus outbreak

Beijing, Feb 24 AFP Most small businesses in China are yet to reopen and are struggling with supply chain obstructions after the new coronavirus epidemic triggered a national shutdown, officials said on Monday. Authorities extended Januarys...

Ranji Trophy: Saurashtra in semifinal after draw vs Andhra

Saurashtra booked their spot in the semifinals of the Ranji Trophy on the basis of the first innings after their quarterfinal tie against Andhra ended in a draw on the final day here on Monday. Resuming at the overnight score of 375 for 9, ...

GALVEDA: Glaze Brings Its New Category of Herbal Range Inspired by The World of Ayurveda

New Delhi, Delhi, India Business Wire India Glaze Trading India Pvt. Ltd. is a direct selling company whose goal is to enhance consumer delight while enriching the lives of people associated with the business by promoting free enterprise ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020