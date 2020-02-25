Thailand reports two new virus cases, bringing total to 37

Thailand confirmed two new cases of the coronavirus, a senior health official said, bringing the total infections in the country to 37. Both of the new cases are Thai nationals, Sukhum Kanchanapimai, the health ministry's permanent secretary told a news conference on Tuesday.

One patient is a female, 31, and has a family member with a history of traveling from China, Sukhum said adding that officials are investigating the rest of the family. "The second is a 29, male driver for Chinese tourists," he added.

A total of 22 patients have been discharged and 15 are still being treated.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

