Spanish hotel lockdown: Guests to stay in hotel until second test

HIGHLIGHTS The guests at H10 Costa Adeje Palace, where an Italian man diagnosed with coronavirus was staying, will remain in lockdown.

The wife of the man has also been kept in isolation and is being tested for the virus on the island of Tenerife.

Spain's government spokeswoman Maria Jesus Montero said on Tuesday the guests at the hotel, where an Italian man diagnosed with coronavirus was staying, will remain in lockdown until a second test conclusively confirms the infection.

"For the time being, the guests will stay at the hotel until this second test and, depending on the results, appropriate health measures will be taken," Montero said during her weekly press conference.

She added that the wife of the man has been kept in isolation and is being tested for the virus on the island of Tenerife.

A four-star hotel in Spain's Canary Islands was put on lockdown on Tuesday, its guests were barred from leaving, and staff at reception wore face masks after a coronavirus case was identified there.

The hotel has a capacity for hundreds of guests, several restaurants and several swimming pools and is located 50 meters from the beach.

On its Facebook page, the H10 Costa Adeje Palace said it planned a carnival party on Thursday evening. Tens of thousands are expected this week in the Canary Islands for carnival festivities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.