Left Menu
Development News Edition

Coronavirus screening 'missing more than half of cases': study

  • PTI
  • |
  • Paris
  • |
  • Updated: 26-02-2020 19:19 IST
  • |
  • Created: 26-02-2020 19:19 IST
Coronavirus screening 'missing more than half of cases': study

Paris, Feb 26 (AFP) Global screening efforts to prevent the rapid spread of coronavirus are likely to fail, according to new research warning that even best-case screenings of air travellers will miss more than half of infected people. The novel coronavirus has infected more than 80,000 people worldwide since its emergence in central China last month.

Traveller screening using temperature monitors and questionnaires is a key response measure, yet the World Health Organisation (WHO) on Wednesday said for the first time the number of new cases outside mainland China exceeded those within it. Researchers in the United States and Britain in a study published in the journal eLife used computer models to predict the impact of screening, based on the latest data of how the coronavirus behaves and how long it takes for patients to show symptoms.

Building on similar work in 2015, they found that many cases would inevitably be missed and called for a re-think in how nations screen passengers. "If someone doesn't realise they have been exposed, and doesn't yet show symptoms, then they are fundamentally undetectable," Katelyn Gostic, a postdoctoral scholar at the University of Chicago and lead author told AFP.

"We estimate that on average, screening will miss about two thirds of infected travellers." Gostic stressed that these misses were not the result of human error, but rather an inevitable by-product of how the virus behaves. The WHO says that the typical incubation period -- that is the time between a patient contracting the virus and symptoms showing -- is around 10-14 days.

This means that patients could be contagious without even knowing it, rendering temperature tests searching for a tell-tale fever and even self-reporting of exposure largely useless. Upon screening, travellers fall into one of four categories: symptomatic but unaware of exposure; aware but asymptomatic; symptomatic and aware; and neither symptomatic nor aware.

Gostic and the team found that the final category were completely undetectable by traditional screening methods, and travellers in the third category could only be caught if they were willing to self report. Even assuming a best-case scenario where only one in 20 passengers were "subclinical" -- that is, infected but not showing symptoms -- the models predicted that 53 per cent of cases would be missed.

"Substantial fractions of the people who have tested positive in quarantine... did not show any detectable symptoms at the time of diagnosis," said Gostic. "Some of these people may be true subclinical cases. Others will probably develop symptoms in a few days time. Either way, these stories illustrate the difficulty of screening, where the goal is to detect cases as early as possible, but where people simply don't show detectable symptoms early in the course of infection."

Gostic warned that the world may be at a "tipping point" where screening and even the kind of quarantine measures seen in the outbreak's epicentre Wuhan are no longer effective. "Governments should be thinking about pandemic mitigation," she said.

"But we should recognise the hard work and immense value that on-the-ground containment efforts have brought up until this point-providing time for healthcare workers and policy makers to prepare." (AFP) RUP

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

There was no Pakistani aircraft within 150 kms of our strike package, says former IAF Chief on Balakot airstrike

BTS’ Jungkook: ‘My Time’ added to Spotify playlist ‘Top Hits North Africa’

Algeria confirms first case of coronavirus

Philippines imposes travel ban on South Korea's coronavirus-impacted province

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Future of Food: Technology fostering the road to global food security

Technological innovation can help address most of the pressing issues facing the world today including food security by enhancing productivity, improving financial services, managing resources, addressing environmental concerns, etc....

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Now it’s a war, Uganda deploys army to combat locust swarms

Its for the first time after 1986, the locust swarms have attacked Uganda twice in a season. With the increasing number of countries of Africa under attack by locust swarms, the problem seems to have taken a regional paradigm. Its very diff...

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Videos

Latest News

FM exhorts PSBs to be friendlier to customers by using local language

Union Minister for Finance Corporate Affairs Smt. Nirmala Sitharaman today unveiled EASE 3.0, the Public Sector Bank PSB Reforms Agenda 2020-21 for smart, tech-enabled banking, and the PSB EASE Reforms Annual Report 2019-20 here today.Fina...

Afghan president to be sworn in next month

Kabul, Feb 26 AFP Afghan President Ashraf Ghani will delay his inauguration until March 9, his office said Wednesday, after Washington warned Kabul against allowing an election spat to derail a historic deal to withdraw American troops. The...

Syrian troops push into last rebel area, hit civilian sites

Beirut, Feb 26 AP Shelling and airstrikes by Syrian government forces killed at least three people on Wednesday in northwestern Syria, where dozens of villages, including major rebel strongholds in the last opposition-held area, have been c...

FACTBOX-China takes major steps to prop up coronavirus-hit economy

Chinese policymakers have implemented a raft of measures to support an economy jolted by a coronavirus outbreak that is expected to have a devastating impact on first-quarter growth.The Peoples Bank of China PBOC is attempting to restore in...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020