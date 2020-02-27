Left Menu
Development News Edition

Pakistan confirms first two cases of coronavirus; educational inst in Sindh & Balochistan closed

  • PTI
  • |
  • Karachi
  • |
  • Updated: 27-02-2020 14:00 IST
  • |
  • Created: 27-02-2020 13:54 IST
Pakistan confirms first two cases of coronavirus; educational inst in Sindh & Balochistan closed
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

After two persons returning from Iran tested positive for the deadly coronavirus in Pakistan's largest city Karachi, all educational institutions in Sindh and Balochistan provinces have been closed. On Wednesday, a young man tested positive for the novel coronavirus in Karachi — the first confirmed case in Pakistan. Shortly after, another case was confirmed and both have returned from Iran, Special Advisor on Health Dr Zafar Mirza said.

Sindh Education Minister Saeed Ghani announced on Twitter that "all Govt and private educational institutions will remain closed on Thursday & Friday (27th & 28th Feb)." Balochistan government announced to close down all educational institutions across the province till March 15.

An official handout said the government took the step "as a precaution to protect children from coronavirus." "I can confirm first two cases of coronavirus in Pakistan. Both cases are being taken care of according to clinical standard protocols & both of them are stable. No need to panic, things are under control," Mirza tweeted on Wednesday.

"If you or somebody you know have recently returned from China, Iran or a country where #COVIDー19 is prevalent and if there are symptoms like fever, cough, difficulty in breathing, please report by calling at 1166," he was quoted by the Dawn news on Thursday. Mirza in a late night media interaction in Quetta, capital of Balochistan, said that both the patients came from Iran but they were in stable condition.

Pakistan has closed its border with Iran where at least 19 people have died from the virus. He said the government had taken effective protective measures well in time to stop the outbreak of virus in Pakistan.

He urged the citizens with travel history of Iran and China and having coronavirus symptoms to contact the medical experts. Meanwhile, there are reports of shortage of masks which are considered as the basic precautionary measure to protect one against the coronavirus.

Authorities have asked the people not to panic as there was no threat of the spread of the disease in the country.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

There was no Pakistani aircraft within 150 kms of our strike package, says former IAF Chief on Balakot airstrike

Philippines imposes travel ban on South Korea's coronavirus-impacted province

COVID-19: Greece confirms first coronavirus case; patient traveled to Italy

The Sims 5 update: EA’s CEO Andrew Wilson on single-player, multiplayer components

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Future of Food: Technology fostering the road to global food security

Technological innovation can help address most of the pressing issues facing the world today including food security by enhancing productivity, improving financial services, managing resources, addressing environmental concerns, etc....

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Now it’s a war, Uganda deploys army to combat locust swarms

Its for the first time after 1986, the locust swarms have attacked Uganda twice in a season. With the increasing number of countries of Africa under attack by locust swarms, the problem seems to have taken a regional paradigm. Its very diff...

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Videos

Latest News

Job insecurity can change your personality for the worse

In addition to the mental health of the individual, job insecurity can also prove to be detrimental for the personality of those experiencing the condition, suggests a study. The new research which was conducted by the researchers of RMIT U...

Kenya university berated for blaming "reckless" rape victim

A major Kenyan university has caused widespread public offence by accusing a student who was gang-raped of recklessness for walking back to campus after a night out.The University of Nairobis security office sent a memo on Monday about robb...

U.N. rights boss seeks advance team access for China trip

United Nations rights boss Michelle Bachelet called on China on Thursday to provide unfettered access for an advance team to prepare her proposed visit, saying it should include a probe into the situation of the Uighur minority.Bachelets sp...

FACTBOX-Airlines suspend flights due to coronavirus outbreak

Airlines have been suspending flights or modifying service in response to the coronavirus outbreak. Below are details in alphabetical orderAIRLINES THAT HAVE CANCELLED ALL FLIGHTS TO MAINLAND CHINA American Airlines - Extends suspension of...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020