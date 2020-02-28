New virus has infected 83,000 globally, caused 2,800 deaths
Beijing, Feb 28 (AP) A viral outbreak that began in China has infected more than 83,000 people globally. The World Health Organization has named the illness COVID-19, referring to its origin late last year and the coronavirus that causes it
The latest figures reported by each government's health authority as of Friday in Beijing: — Mainland China: 2,788 deaths among 78,824 cases, mostly in the central province of Hubei — Hong Kong: 92 cases, 2 deaths— Macao: 10 cases— South Korea: 2,022 cases, 13 deaths— Japan: 918 cases, including 705 from the Diamond Princess cruise ship, 8 deaths — Italy: 650 cases, 15 deaths— Iran: 254 cases, 26 deaths— Singapore: 96— United States: 60— Kuwait: 43— Thailand: 40— Bahrain: 33— Taiwan: 32 cases, 1 death— Australia: 23— Malaysia: 23— Germany: 21— France: 38 cases, 2 deaths— Spain: 17— Vietnam: 16— United Kingdom: 15— United Arab Emirates: 19— Canada: 14— Iraq: 6— Russia: 5— Switzerland: 5— Oman: 6— Philippines: 3 cases, 1 death— India: 3— Croatia: 3— Greece: 3— Israel: 3— Lebanon: 3— Pakistan: 2— Finland: 2— Austria: 2— Sweden: 7— Egypt: 1— Algeria: 1— Afghanistan: 1— North Macedonia: 1— Georgia: 1— Estonia: 1— Belgium: 1— Netherlands: 1— Romania: 1— Nepal: 1— Sri Lanka: 1— Cambodia: 1— Norway: 1— Denmark: 1— Brazil 1(AP) RS RS
