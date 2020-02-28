S.Korea reports 315 new coronavirus cases, takes total to 2,337 -KCDC

South Korea reported 315 additional coronavirus cases on Friday, pushing up the total infections in the country to 2,337, the Korea Centers for Disease and Control and Prevention said.

The updated numbers came after the agency confirmed 256 cases earlier in the day. Together it marked the largest daily increase since South Korea confirmed its first patient on Jan. 20.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.