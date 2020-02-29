Left Menu
Development News Edition

Soccer-Players' union wants temporary substitutes for concussion tests

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 29-02-2020 00:04 IST
  • |
  • Created: 29-02-2020 00:04 IST
Soccer-Players' union wants temporary substitutes for concussion tests

Football's rule-making body IFAB is being urged by the players' union to introduce a 10-minute concussion evaluation period, with temporary substitutes, to allow players to receive better care for head injuries. But FIFA president Gianni Infantino said he preferred to allow permanent extra substitutes for concussions and would like to see trials held before any new rule is brought in.

The issue of how to best handle concussions is on the agenda for the International FA Board's annual general meeting on Saturday. IFAB set up a panel of experts to look at the issue and one proposal the group discussed was for substitutions for concussions not to count against the total of three currently allowed for each team in a 90-minute game, an idea Infantino said he leaned towards.

But FIFPRO, the international players' union, is pushing for a wider change where a player can be taken to the dressing room for a 10-minute evaluation, rather than the current three-minute sideline check, with a temporary substitute taking their place. FIFPRO says the 10-minute rule would allow evaluation to be carried out without rushing the process and added that it it also wants the tests to have an independent doctor involved.

"This is a subject that needs to be discussed more and trialled as well. Personally I believe more in permanent than temporary. That’s my personal view," said Infantino, the head of soccer's world governing body. "I think maybe it's important there are trials before next season. We have the Olympic Games for example where we could, as FIFA, trial something like that and then see what happens."

IMMEDIATE EVALUATION Erin Clout, who played in Australia's women's league and now works for Australia's Professional Footballers Association, had her career ended early by concussion and believes better immediate evaluation would have helped her significantly.

“It could have changed my life,” said Clout, who said she was still suffering from dizziness, headaches and heavy fatigue following a concussion sustained during a match in August 2019. Clout said nobody assessed whether she showed symptoms of a concussion after the ball hit her head from close range in the 40th minute. She played on for the rest of the match.

“It is vital that there is enough time in a dressing room for medical staff to make a thorough assessment if a player has a concussion, and for players to honestly evaluate how they feel,” added Clout. "It is really difficult to make that call when you are on the pitch surrounded by people telling you to continue."

Clout said her problems from concussion have not gone away and have affected her daily life. "This goes beyond football. This is about life, about being able to enjoy relationships with family and friends, about being able to work or play sports," said Clout. Former United States striker Taylor Twellman, who has been campaigning on the issue for several years through his 'Think Taylor' organisation, said he supported the FIFPRO plan.

"I'm behind 10-minute subs and have helped it get to this point," Twellman told Reuters. "Every neurologist and other expert says 10 minutes allows them and the athlete to make the most educated decision."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Study reveals how exactly an investigational drug stops coronavirus

Data analytics firm OneAudience sued for improperly accessing user data

Applications open for North America GNI Innovation Challenge

Huawei ICT Academy Program 2.0 seeks to develop 2M ICT professionals globally

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Future of Food: Technology fostering the road to global food security

Technological innovation can help address most of the pressing issues facing the world today including food security by enhancing productivity, improving financial services, managing resources, addressing environmental concerns, etc....

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Now it’s a war, Uganda deploys army to combat locust swarms

Its for the first time after 1986, the locust swarms have attacked Uganda twice in a season. With the increasing number of countries of Africa under attack by locust swarms, the problem seems to have taken a regional paradigm. Its very diff...

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Videos

Latest News

Fed's Powell says economy is fine but Fed ready to act as needed

Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell on Friday said the U.S. economy remains in solid condition although the coronavirus outbreak poses a risk and the central bank will act as appropriate to provide support.The fundamentals of the U.S. econo...

Prosecutors raid Costa Rican president's offices in data privacy investigation

Prosecutors raided the headquarters of Costa Rican President Carlos Alvarado on Friday as part of an investigation into possible data privacy violations by the government, the public ministry said.Alvarado and seven other high-level officia...

Paris station evacuated after protest against Congolese singer sparks fire

Police evacuated the Gare de Lyon railway station in Paris on Friday after people started fires nearby in protest against a planned concert by a singer from the Democratic Republic of Congo.Police had banned a planned protest against the co...

A small Delhi hospital overwhelmed by wave of violence

As deadly violence erupted in the northeast of New Delhi this week, with armed mobs rampaging the streets, a small hospital located in a densely packed Muslim neighbourhood found itself at the epicentre of the unrest.Al-Hind Hospital, in th...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020