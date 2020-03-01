Left Menu
Development News Edition

UK steps up coronavirus planning amid jump in new cases

  • Reuters
  • |
  • London
  • |
  • Updated: 01-03-2020 20:14 IST
  • |
  • Created: 01-03-2020 19:55 IST
UK steps up coronavirus planning amid jump in new cases
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Britain announced a jump in coronavirus cases on Sunday, with 12 new infections taking the total to 35, as health minister Matt Hancock said the government was preparing for the global epidemic to get worse.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson will chair a meeting of the government's emergency response committee on Monday, signaling a stepping up in attempts to tackle a virus that began in China, where authorities estimate it has killed almost 3,000 people worldwide. "We've got a clear strategy for dealing with coronavirus - a very, very significant challenge," Hancock told Sky News. "We're also planning in case this gets worse, much worse."

If the virus becomes more widespread, the government will look at registering retired health workers to work again, and whether encouraging people to work at home could delay its peak until summer when it can be more easily dealt with. Chief Medical Officer Chris Whitty said that as of 0900 GMT there had been 12 new positive tests in Britain, bringing the total to 35.

Of those new positive tests, three had been in close contact with an existing known case, six had recently traveled from Italy, and two from Iran. They were investigating one case with no relevant travel, to find out how they caught the virus. Before that announcement, Hancock said the outbreak was still in a containment phase in Britain. The health department could not be immediately reached to confirm if that status had changed following the announcement of new positive tests.

Hancock said he did not rule out any measures to contain the spread of the virus but said that any further restrictions would be based on scientific evidence and that for now, people should go about their ordinary business. The issue will become a standing item for all cabinet meetings and there will be more media briefings from health officials.

Johnson wrote in the Sun newspaper that it was right to be concerned about the possible spread of the virus, but said a visit to a British hospital had left him "100 per cent confident in the medical resilience" The government is launching a new public information campaign this week, encouraging people to wash their hands for at least 20 seconds and to do so more often than normal.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Jamie Dornan’s film recalls romance with Dakota Johnson in Fifty Shades, High Note’s synopsis revealed

Peaky Blinders Season 6 titled ‘Black Day’ likely to see demise of a major character

Song Joong-Ki donates 100mn won for coronavirus prevention, Know Song Hye-Kyo’s activities

Prison Break Season 6 release date; What Wentworth Miller says on Instagram

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Reducing inequalities in access to WASH: How innovation is leading the way?

Despite making significant strides, a significant portion of the world population, especially the poor, still lack access to reliable and safe drinking water, toilets, and other basic facilities....

Future of Food: Technology fostering the road to global food security

Technological innovation can help address most of the pressing issues facing the world today including food security by enhancing productivity, improving financial services, managing resources, addressing environmental concerns, etc....

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Now it’s a war, Uganda deploys army to combat locust swarms

Its for the first time after 1986, the locust swarms have attacked Uganda twice in a season. With the increasing number of countries of Africa under attack by locust swarms, the problem seems to have taken a regional paradigm. Its very diff...

Videos

Latest News

Liton, Saifuddin star in record Bangladesh win

Sylhet Bangladesh, Mar 1 AFP Liton Das struck his second one-day international century to set up a crushing 169-run win for Bangladesh in the first ODI against Zimbabwe in Sylhet on Sunday Liton hit 126 off 105 balls with 13 fours and two s...

Garhwal FC thrash City FC 9-0 in Football Delhi senior division league opener

Djidja Pierre Douhou Sey produced a sensational performance as defending champions Garhwal FC began their campaign with a 9-0 win over City FC in the opening match of Football Delhi DSA 2019-20 Annual Senior Division League here on Sunday A...

Migrants clash with Greek police at border after Turkey opens floodgates

Greek police fired tear gas to repel hundreds of stone-throwing migrants who sought to force their way across the border from Turkey on Sunday, witnesses said, with thousands more behind them after Ankara relaxed curbs on their movement. It...

UP CM inaugurates Police Commissioner office in Gautam Buddh Nagar

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday inaugurated the office of Commissioner of Police in Gautam Buddh Nagar. This came after the Uttar Pradesh cabinet had, on January 13, approved the proposal to set up police commissioner...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020