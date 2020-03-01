Person who returned from Malaysia didn't die of coronavirus, says Kerala Health Minister

A 36-year-old patient, who was admitted to the Government Medical College in Ernakulam upon his return from Malaysia, did not die of novel coronavirus, Kerala Health Minister KK Shailaja said on Sunday, citing test reports. "The second test result for COVID-19 (coronavirus) from the National Institute of Virology (NIV), Pune is also negative. The first test result of the deceased was negative," Shailaja said.

Thirty-six-year-old Jainesh, who had arrived from Malaysia, was kept on a ventilator following pneumonia. He had landed at Kochi airport on February 28 and thereafter, he was taken to the medical college. Jainesh, who hails from Kannur district passed away on Friday midnight. The Hospital Medical team had cited acute pneumonia and respiratory failure as the cause of death on Friday night.

Currently, in Kerala, 206 people are under observation for coronavirus in various districts of the state. Of these, 193 are under home quarantine and 13 in hospitals. A total of 488 samples of suspected cases have been sent to the National Institute of Virology (NIV) for examination. Of these, 471 samples tested were negative.

"There is no concern for the health of anyone currently admitted to hospital," said Health Department. (ANI)

