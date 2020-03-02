Nothing heals you better than working for people, says cancer-survivor and BJP MP Baluni

After undergoing successful treatment for cancer, BJP MP Anil Baluni on Monday resumed his parliamentary responsibilities and said he has taken up a mission to make the treatment affordable in his home state Uttarakhand. Baluni, the national media head of the BJP, was diagnosed with an early stage of cancer last year and was treated at a hospital in Mumbai.

"It is good to be back in the temple of democracy, to represent my people and serve them. Keeping yourself engaged in working for your state and your country is the best healing for any disease," Baluni told reporters. The 47-year-old Rajya Sabha MP from Uttarakhand said he has taken up a mission to make the treatment of cancer affordable and easily available in the state.

Out of action for last five months, the MP said he has learnt a lot during the period and will share his experiences with other patients..

