Left Menu
Development News Edition

Nothing heals you better than working for people, says cancer-survivor and BJP MP Baluni

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 02-03-2020 19:29 IST
  • |
  • Created: 02-03-2020 19:29 IST
Nothing heals you better than working for people, says cancer-survivor and BJP MP Baluni

After undergoing successful treatment for cancer, BJP MP Anil Baluni on Monday resumed his parliamentary responsibilities and said he has taken up a mission to make the treatment affordable in his home state Uttarakhand. Baluni, the national media head of the BJP, was diagnosed with an early stage of cancer last year and was treated at a hospital in Mumbai.

"It is good to be back in the temple of democracy, to represent my people and serve them. Keeping yourself engaged in working for your state and your country is the best healing for any disease," Baluni told reporters. The 47-year-old Rajya Sabha MP from Uttarakhand said he has taken up a mission to make the treatment of cancer affordable and easily available in the state.

Out of action for last five months, the MP said he has learnt a lot during the period and will share his experiences with other patients..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Fact check: Coronavirus a 'weapon of mass destruction'? Bogus theory gains momentum

UPDATE 2-Australian financial regulators in emergency meeting to discuss coronavirus impact -source

American Airlines suspending flights to Milan after U.S. travel warning

Biden projected as winner in South Carolina, halting momentum of front-runner Sanders

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Reducing inequalities in access to WASH: How innovation is leading the way?

Despite making significant strides, a significant portion of the world population, especially the poor, still lack access to reliable and safe drinking water, toilets, and other basic facilities....

Democracy in Pakistan is more 'satisfactory' than USA: Cambridge University Report  

The report has listed Russia, Turkey, and Venezuela in the category of No Longer Democratic countries. Whereas people in Switzerland, Denmark, Norway, and Luxembourg have shown the highest degree of satisfaction and trust in the democratic ...

Future of Food: Technology fostering the road to global food security

Technological innovation can help address most of the pressing issues facing the world today including food security by enhancing productivity, improving financial services, managing resources, addressing environmental concerns, etc....

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Videos

Latest News

Syrian government forces reenter strategic town, Turkey vows to keep up strikes

Syrian government forces entered parts of a strategic rebel-held town on Monday, and Turkey said it would keep hitting President Bashar al-Assads troops after ramping up operations in its biggest intervention yet into the Syrian civil war. ...

Blast at Afghan football field kills at least three - provincial governor

A blast at a football field in Afghanistans southeastern province of Khost killed at least three civilians on Monday, the provincial governor said.There was no immediate claim of responsibility and the governor, Halim Fidai, said he did not...

Report: War crimes committed by almost all sides in Syria

Geneva, Mar 2 AP Investigators for the UN-backed Human Rights Council said on Monday that they had found evidence of war crimes in Syria committed by nearly all sides in the conflict during the second half of last year and into January. The...

Delhi violence: 369 FIRs registered, 1,284 people arrested or detained

The Delhi Police has registered 369 FIRs and arrested or detained 1,284 persons in connection with the northeast Delhi violence, a senior officer said on MondayForty-four of the cases were registered under the Arms Act, police saidAccording...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020