UAE evacuating its citizens in Iran

The United Arab Emirates announced it will evacuate its citizens from Iran, state news agency (WAM) reported on Monday.

The agency added that this step comes amid the spread of coronavirus in a number of countries, and all the returning people will be quarantined and checked to guarantee their safety.

