Left Menu
Development News Edition

Golf-PGA Tour has no planned schedule changes amid coronavirus outbreak

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 03-03-2020 01:24 IST
  • |
  • Created: 03-03-2020 00:52 IST
Golf-PGA Tour has no planned schedule changes amid coronavirus outbreak
Representative image Image Credit: Wikimedia

The PGA Tour has no plans to make any schedule changes amid growing concerns over the coronavirus outbreak but has established new protocols in a bid to protect the health and safety of fans and players, it said on Monday. With some of the PGA Tour's biggest events set to be contested in the United States over the coming weeks, the organisation said it had reviewed the positions from relevant health agencies and saw no reason to alter its schedule.

"The health and safety of our players, employees, fans, partners, volunteers and everyone associated with the PGA Tour continues to be our No. 1 priority," the governing body said in a statement. "After reviewing the relevant positions from the Centers of Disease Control and the World Health Organization, there are no planned schedule changes beyond what has already been decided with PGA Tour Series-China.

"However, we are establishing additional protocols to promote the health and safety of all participants and fans at our tournaments, and we will regularly review our schedule in light of revised CDC and WHO reports and make any updates as necessary." Last month the PGA Tour Series-China postponed two of its qualifying tournaments and delayed the start of its season by two months because of the coronavirus epidemic.

The PGA Tour did not disclose the recommended protocols but a source with the governing body said they include having hand sanitizer at entrance gates and throughout the courses while ensuring all food service safety protocols are followed. The flu-like coronavirus that originated in China late last year has killed nearly 3,000 people, infected over 86,500 globally and is forcing the cancellation or postponement of numerous sporting and other events.

The number of coronavirus cases in the United States has risen in recent days, with over 75 confirmed cases including two reported deaths, both in Washington state. New York and Florida, among other U.S. states, have also confirmed cases. The PGA Tour's flagship event, The Players Championship, runs from March 12-15 in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida followed closely by the April 9-12 Masters in Augusta, Georgia, where the year's first major is contested.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

UPDATE 2-Australian financial regulators in emergency meeting to discuss coronavirus impact -source

It is not just about lighting, Solar energy changes lives: Patrick Muriuki

2020 Microsoft Imagine Cup Asia Finals: Indian team makes it to top 3

UPDATE 2-Australian financial regulators in emergency meeting to discuss coronavirus impact -source

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Reducing inequalities in access to WASH: How innovation is leading the way?

Despite making significant strides, a significant portion of the world population, especially the poor, still lack access to reliable and safe drinking water, toilets, and other basic facilities....

Democracy in Pakistan is more 'satisfactory' than USA: Cambridge University Report  

The report has listed Russia, Turkey, and Venezuela in the category of No Longer Democratic countries. Whereas people in Switzerland, Denmark, Norway, and Luxembourg have shown the highest degree of satisfaction and trust in the democratic ...

Future of Food: Technology fostering the road to global food security

Technological innovation can help address most of the pressing issues facing the world today including food security by enhancing productivity, improving financial services, managing resources, addressing environmental concerns, etc....

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Videos

Latest News

Klobuchar, Buttigieg to back Biden at rally in Super Tuesday state of Texas

Former Vice President Joe Bidens Democratic presidential bid picked up steam on Monday as he was set to pick up the endorsements of two former 2020 rivals Amy Klobuchar and Pete Buttigieg. Klobuchar, a U.S. senator from Minnesota, will beco...

Frankfurt flights suspended twice for drone sightings

Flights to and from Frankfurt airport, Germanys largest, had to be suspended twice on Monday after drone sightings.A spokesman for the operator Fraport said 72 flights had been cancelled and 57 redirected during the two stoppages, which tog...

'Inside the Actors Studio' creator James Lipton dies at 93

James Lipton, the creator and host of the long-running U.S. television show Inside the Actors Studio has died at the age of 93, his wife told The Hollywood Reporter and celebrity website TMZ on Monday. Lipton, who hosted in-depth interviews...

GMs opt against changing emergency goaltender protocol

NHL general managers opted against changing the emergency backup goaltender protocol at their annual meetings Monday in Boca Raton, Fla. There was lot of discussions, NHL senior executive vice president of hockey operations Colin Campbell s...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020