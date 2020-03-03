U.S. working on supply chain challenges for pharma

The U.S. government is working on supply chain challenges for pharmaceutical companies, U.S. Health Secretary Alex Azar said on Monday.

Azar spoke at a White House meeting with President Donald Trump and chief executives of pharmaceutical companies as authorities across the United States scrambled to prepare for more infections.

