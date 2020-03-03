U.S. Senate leader wants to pass coronavirus bill within two weeks

U.S. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said on Monday he wanted the Senate to pass a spending bill for the coronavirus "within the next two weeks."

The bill is expected to provide billions of dollars for the virus response. The House of Representatives is expected to vote on its version of the legislation as soon as Wednesday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

