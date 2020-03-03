Health ministry holds meet with Rajasthan Health Department over coronavirus outbreak

Union Health Ministry held a meeting with the Rajasthan Health Department officials on Tuesday over the coronavirus outbreak. The Chief Minister of Rajasthan reviewed the situation and ordered the hotels where the Italian tourists resided, to be sanitized.

RK Singh, ACS Health speaking to ANI said, "All the hotels where the Italian tourist stayed are being sanitized. People who came in contact with the infected person, their samples have been collected and have been sent for further testing." In total, 52 samples have been collected and have been sent for testing. An announcement of a setting up of Rapid Response team is scheduled to be announced shortly.

Further updates are awaited. (ANI)

