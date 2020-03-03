Left Menu
Development News Edition

Health ministry holds meet with Rajasthan Health Department over coronavirus outbreak

Union Health Ministry held a meeting with the Rajasthan Health Department officials on Tuesday over the coronavirus outbreak.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Jaipur (Rajasthan)
  • |
  • Updated: 03-03-2020 18:10 IST
  • |
  • Created: 03-03-2020 18:10 IST
Health ministry holds meet with Rajasthan Health Department over coronavirus outbreak
RK Singh, ACS Health speaking to ANI on Tuesday. Image Credit: ANI

Union Health Ministry held a meeting with the Rajasthan Health Department officials on Tuesday over the coronavirus outbreak. The Chief Minister of Rajasthan reviewed the situation and ordered the hotels where the Italian tourists resided, to be sanitized.

RK Singh, ACS Health speaking to ANI said, "All the hotels where the Italian tourist stayed are being sanitized. People who came in contact with the infected person, their samples have been collected and have been sent for further testing." In total, 52 samples have been collected and have been sent for testing. An announcement of a setting up of Rapid Response team is scheduled to be announced shortly.

Further updates are awaited. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

NMDC, IIT Hyderabad sign pact to support deep-tech start-ups

UPDATE 2-Australian financial regulators in emergency meeting to discuss coronavirus impact -source

It is not just about lighting, Solar energy changes lives: Patrick Muriuki

Australia's central bank cuts rates to shake off virus fears

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Reducing inequalities in access to WASH: How innovation is leading the way?

Despite making significant strides, a significant portion of the world population, especially the poor, still lack access to reliable and safe drinking water, toilets, and other basic facilities....

Democracy in Pakistan is more 'satisfactory' than USA: Cambridge University Report  

The report has listed Russia, Turkey, and Venezuela in the category of No Longer Democratic countries. Whereas people in Switzerland, Denmark, Norway, and Luxembourg have shown the highest degree of satisfaction and trust in the democratic ...

Future of Food: Technology fostering the road to global food security

Technological innovation can help address most of the pressing issues facing the world today including food security by enhancing productivity, improving financial services, managing resources, addressing environmental concerns, etc....

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Videos

Latest News

Xiaomi to hold online-only event for Redmi Note 9 launch in India

Xiaomi announced today that it would not hold any product launch event on-ground throughout March in India, owing to the rising concerns about the novel coronavirus outbreak. The announcement comes ahead of the Redmi launch event which was ...

SA people continue to rise above often difficult circumstances

While the South African economy has over the last couple of years taken a beating, her people continue to rise above often difficult circumstances.Fourth-quarter Gross Domestic Product GDP figures this week showed a decline of 1.4 in the f...

Delhi violence: AMU medical college doctors to donate Rs 25 lakh

The Resident Doctors Association RDA of the medical college in Aligarh Muslim University has decided to donate Rs 25 lakh for victims of the communal violence in Delhi. Junior doctors and senior resident doctors of the Jawaharlal Nehru Medi...

Left, Congress lawyers take out anti-CAA rally in city

Lawyers owing allegiance to the Left parties and Congress took out a rally in the city on Tuesday in protest against the Citizenship Amendment Act and National Register of Citizens. The rallyists, carrying placards with slogans We oppose CA...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020