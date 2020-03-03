Dutch court: Do not come to MH17 trial if you are showing coronavirus symptoms
People showing symptoms of the coronavirus who recently travelled to areas where the illness has spread should not attend hearings in the MH17 airline crash trial starting next week in the Netherlands, officials said.
"Due to the outbreak of COVID-19 (coronavirus) health authorities advise people who have been to risk areas and are showing flu symptoms or a fever to stay at home," a statement issued on Tuesday said.
Malaysia Airlines flight MH17 was shot down over eastern Ukraine in 2014, killing all 298 passengers and crew. Four suspects, three Russians and a Ukrainian, are set to go on trial in absentia on March 9.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.
- READ MORE ON:
- Netherlands
- Russians
- COVID
- Ukraine
- Malaysia Airlines
ALSO READ
Russians in cold sweat with mobile saunas for rent
Soccer-Netherlands to play Greece, Wales in Euro 2020 buildup
Bulgaria names Russians charged with poisoning linked to Skripal case
2 more Russians on cruise ship diagnosed with virus
Rare Ethiopian crown, hidden for 21 years in the Netherlands, returns home