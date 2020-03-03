6 UP residents with COVID-19 symptoms shifted to Delhi's Safdarjung Hospital

Six people from Uttar Pradesh, who have shown symptoms of Coronavirus, have been shifted to Delhi's Safdarjung Hospital for treatment. While their initial samples have tested positive for COVID-19 at King George's Medical University more samples have been sent to the National Institute of Virology(NIV) Pune for further confirmation. In the wake of Coronavirus outbreak, UP Health Minister Jai Pratap Singh on Tuesday also chaired a meeting to check the state's preparedness to deal with COVID-19. This comes soon after six people have tested positive for COVID-19.

Talking to reporters after the meeting, Singh said: "We have decided to constitute inter-department coordination committees to deal with the deadly COVID-19 outbreak in the state." Two new cases of COVID-19 were reported from India on Monday, one each from Delhi and Telangana. Both patients are being monitored and are considered to be in a stable condition, the ministry of health and family welfare said.

The deadly virus that originated in China late last year continues to spread around the world and has caused the deaths of over 3000 people. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.