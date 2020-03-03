Left Menu
Development News Edition

No Coronavirus infected person in Assam: Minister

  • PTI
  • |
  • Guwahati
  • |
  • Updated: 03-03-2020 19:31 IST
  • |
  • Created: 03-03-2020 19:31 IST
No Coronavirus infected person in Assam: Minister

A total 55 persons coming from China were kept under surveillance for 28 days and two were admitted in a hospital in the state since January 15 till the date, the Assam Assembly was informed on Tuesday. Replying to a query by BJP MLA Numal Momin, Minister of State for Health and Family Welfare Pijush Hazarika said no person has been found infected with novel Coronavirus in Assam till now.

Out of the 55, 46 have completed 28 days of observation period and the remaining are in home quarantine for the incubation period, Hazarika said. He informed the House that two persons with mild symptoms were admitted at Gauhati Medical College and Hospital and kept in isolation wards, but their sample tested negative.

"The Assam government is undertaking all necessary precautions to prevent outbreak of Coronavirus in the state We are prepared to restrict the epidemic if there is any positive case," Hazarika said. He informed that all Deputy Commissioners and senior health officials have been sensitised on the disease.

Already 73 gram sabha meetings have been organised in the bordering districts and more are planned. In addition to this medical teams have been deployed at all airports, he said. The Minister said the government is now considering to put medical teams at railway stations also..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

NMDC, IIT Hyderabad sign pact to support deep-tech start-ups

UPDATE 2-Australian financial regulators in emergency meeting to discuss coronavirus impact -source

It is not just about lighting, Solar energy changes lives: Patrick Muriuki

Australia's central bank cuts rates to shake off virus fears

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Reducing inequalities in access to WASH: How innovation is leading the way?

Despite making significant strides, a significant portion of the world population, especially the poor, still lack access to reliable and safe drinking water, toilets, and other basic facilities....

Democracy in Pakistan is more 'satisfactory' than USA: Cambridge University Report  

The report has listed Russia, Turkey, and Venezuela in the category of No Longer Democratic countries. Whereas people in Switzerland, Denmark, Norway, and Luxembourg have shown the highest degree of satisfaction and trust in the democratic ...

Future of Food: Technology fostering the road to global food security

Technological innovation can help address most of the pressing issues facing the world today including food security by enhancing productivity, improving financial services, managing resources, addressing environmental concerns, etc....

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Videos

Latest News

MLAs seek action against officials for denial of rooms in Block A of Delhi's Punjab Bhawan

Several MLAs on Tuesday raised the issue of the denial of rooms in Block A of the Delhis Punjab Bhawan in the state assembly, demanding action against the officials concerned. Describing the issue serious, Speaker Rana K P Singh said...

436 cases registered, 1,427 people arrested or detained so far over Delhi violence: Police.

436 cases registered, 1,427 people arrested or detained so far over Delhi violence Police....

Baby boy sold by destitute father in Tripura, rescued

A two-month old baby boy who was allegedly sold by his destitute father, was rescued from Bhagaban Nagar in Tripuras Unakoti district, about 185 km from here, by a joint team of the police, State Commission for Protection of Child Rights an...

Spanish government backs tougher action against sex crimes in draft law

Spains left-wing government approved a bill on Tuesday that would qualify all non-consensual sex as rape, acting on a pre-election promise to strengthen laws in defence of womens rights.The draft law, which faces months of debate in parliam...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020