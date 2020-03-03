No Coronavirus infected person in Assam: Minister

A total 55 persons coming from China were kept under surveillance for 28 days and two were admitted in a hospital in the state since January 15 till the date, the Assam Assembly was informed on Tuesday. Replying to a query by BJP MLA Numal Momin, Minister of State for Health and Family Welfare Pijush Hazarika said no person has been found infected with novel Coronavirus in Assam till now.

Out of the 55, 46 have completed 28 days of observation period and the remaining are in home quarantine for the incubation period, Hazarika said. He informed the House that two persons with mild symptoms were admitted at Gauhati Medical College and Hospital and kept in isolation wards, but their sample tested negative.

"The Assam government is undertaking all necessary precautions to prevent outbreak of Coronavirus in the state We are prepared to restrict the epidemic if there is any positive case," Hazarika said. He informed that all Deputy Commissioners and senior health officials have been sensitised on the disease.

Already 73 gram sabha meetings have been organised in the bordering districts and more are planned. In addition to this medical teams have been deployed at all airports, he said. The Minister said the government is now considering to put medical teams at railway stations also..

