Italy considers creating new coronavirus red-zone as cases rise

  • Rome
  • Updated: 03-03-2020 23:27 IST
  • Created: 03-03-2020 23:02 IST
Italy is considering setting up a new quarantine red-zone near the northern city of Bergamo given the high number of coronavirus cases in the area, the head of the national health institute said on Tuesday. The Italian government set up two red-zones on Feb. 22 -- one centred on 10 towns in the region of Lombardy, southeast of the country's financial capital Milan, and another, smaller one in the neighbouring region of Veneto.

Since then, a growing number of cases have emerged near Bergamo, northeast of Milan. "We are considering the possibility of adopting a measure like this one," health chief Silvio Brusaferro said after being asked if a new red-zone might be created.

