Italy considers new red zone as coronavirus deaths toll jumps

  Updated: 03-03-2020 23:59 IST
  Created: 03-03-2020 23:59 IST
Italian health authorities said on Tuesday they may set up a new quarantine red zone to try to contain the country's coronavirus outbreak after the death toll and the number of cases jumped.

Twenty seven people died in Italy of the highly contagious illness over the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of dead to 79, the Civil Protection Agency said. The increase in deaths was the largest since the outbreak surfaced 12 days ago in the wealthy northern regions of Lombardy and Veneto.

It remains centered in the north, with Lombardy by far the worst affected, but it has since spread south and infections have now been confirmed in all but one of Italy's 20 regions. The total number of cases in Europe's worst-hit country rose to 2,502 from 2,036 on Monday.

One of the dead was aged 55, the youngest patient so far to have succumbed to the illness in Italy. Another was a 61-year-old doctor who was not known to have underlying health problems, unlike the vast majority of previous victims. "None of us can be sure about the future evolution of the disease, this is an important week to understand what will happen," Angelo Borrelli, head of the Civil Protection Agency, told a news conference.

A high concentration of new cases has emerged around the Lombardy city of Bergamo, north-east of the financial capital Milan, and the head of the national health institute told reporters a new red zone may be imposed to try to stem the rise. When the contagion first came to light on Feb. 20, the government imposed a quarantine on two areas -- one centred on 10 towns in Lombardy, southeast of Milan, and another, smaller red zone in the neighbouring region of Veneto.

