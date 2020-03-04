Finnair cancels more flights, plans layoffs

Finnair is cancelling all flights to mainland China until April 30 and to Milan between March 9 and April 7, and is reducing the frequency of its flights to several destinations in Asia and Europe, it said on Wednesday.

The carrier is also beginning talks about possible temporary layoffs. The carrier had warned on Feb. 28 of a significant fall in profits this year due to the coronavirus outbreak. Negotiations with labour unions in Finland will start on March 12 and last for two weeks, and employees could face layoffs lasting between 14 and 30 days.

"Similar personnel measures will also be taken in countries outside Finland," the company said. "As announced on Feb. 28, Finnair is also adjusting its other costs globally, such as sales and marketing activities and another external spend," it added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

