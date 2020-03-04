Cabinet okays agreement with Ivory Coast for cooperation in health sector

The Union Cabinet on Wednesday approved an agreement with Ivory Coast for cooperation in the field of health. The areas of cooperation will include exchange and training of medical doctors, officials, other health professionals and experts in the field of advanced medical technology, nuclear medicine, renal transplantation, cardiac surgery, hemodialysis and medical research and regulation of drugs and pharmaceutical products, an official statement said.

It will also include assistance in development of human resources and setting up of health care facilities, management of healthcare sector and public health services including medical evacuations, procurement of generic and essential drugs and assistance in sourcing of drug supplies, collaboration and research in the field of HIV/AIDS and exchange of best practices in the field of primary health care among others. The MoU was signed between India's Health ministry and the Ministry of Health and Public Hygiene of the West African country, officially called Cote d'lvoire.

A working group will be set up to further elaborate the details of cooperation and to oversee the implementation of this Memorandum of Understanding, the statement stated..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.