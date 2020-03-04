Pentagon chief offers China assistance with coronavirus

U.S. Defense Secretary Mark Esper offered U.S. help to China and the region for the prevention and control of coronavirus in a call with his Chinese counterpart, the Pentagon said on Wednesday.

"Secretary Esper conveyed the United States’ ongoing concern over the global impact of Coronavirus (COVID-19) and reaffirmed the United States’ offer to continue to assist China and the region with support for COVID-19 prevention and control," a Pentagon readout of the call said.

The call between Esper and Chinese Defense Minister Wei Fenghe took place on Wednesday. The readout did not say whether Beijing expressed any interest in Esper's offer.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.