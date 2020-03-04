U.S. CDC reports 129 coronavirus cases, including those under investigation
The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on Wednesday reported 129 cases of coronavirus in the country, which includes cases reported by individual states that were yet to be confirmed by the agency. The latest number represents an increase of 7 confirmed cases, and 13 more cases under investigation. The number of deaths due to the virus now stand at nine.
Cases detected among former passengers on the Diamond Princess cruise ship rose to 46 from CDC's count of 45 as of Monday, while three cases were detected in citizens repatriated from Wuhan, China.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.
- READ MORE ON:
- CDC
- Wuhan
- China
- Diamond Princess
ALSO READ
South Korea confirms 70 more coronavirus cases, total 833: KCDC
South Korea confirms 70 more coronavirus cases, total 833: KCDC. (AFP)
U.S. CDC confirms 14 coronavirus cases
S.Korea reports 142 additional coronavirus cases, brings total to 346 - KCDC
U.S. CDC confirms 59 coronavirus cases, including repatriated citizens