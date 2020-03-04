Left Menu
U.S. health chief: Labs can develop coronavirus test without FDA approval

Representative image Image Credit: ANI

The Trump administration is working to allow laboratories to develop their own coronavirus tests without seeking regulatory approval first, U.S. Health Secretary Alex Azar said ahead of a White House meeting with laboratories later on Wednesday.

Azar, in a Fox News interview, also said the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) was shipping enough tests to allow for 75,000 tests this week, and that the CDC's private contractor was also shipping "over a million testing capability to hospitals and labs and others who want that." Former Food & Drug Administration (FDA) Commissioner Scott Gottlieb said on Wednesday U.S. diagnostics companies LabCorp and Quest Diagnostics Inc should step up their coronavirus testing efforts in the country.

Gottlieb, who is part of the board of directors of Pfizer Inc and gene sequencing company Illumina Inc, said high complexity labs that perform national testing have the same ability to validate tests as academic and hospital labs that are stepping up to increase testing capacity. LabCorp declined to give additional details on its testing capabilities, while Quest Diagnostics did not immediately respond to Reuters' request for comment.

Apart from test maker Integrated DNA Technologies, the FDA is also working with other commercial and academic laboratories to provide even more testing capacity, FDA spokeswoman Stephanie Caccamo told Reuters. Last month, LabCorp said it had started developing its own test for the coronavirus and had engaged with U.S. health agency to make the test available to commercial labs.

