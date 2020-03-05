Pence will meet cruise industry officials Saturday on coronavirus
U.S. Vice President Mike Pence said he would travel to Florida on Saturday to meet with cruise industry representatives to discuss best practices to combat the new coronavirus.
Pence made the remark in a White House briefing on Wednesday.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
