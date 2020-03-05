Japan's Olympics minister says preparing for Games as planned

Olympics Minister Seiko Hashimoto said on Thursday that Japan was still preparing for the Summer Games as planned, after earlier this week raising the topic of postponement amid the coronavirus outbreak.

"Cancellation or delay of the Games would be unacceptable for the athletes," Hashimoto said before the Upper House budget committee. "An environment where athletes can feel at ease and focus should be firmly prepared," she said.

Hashimoto added that organisers and the International Olympic Committee would continue to work together closely.

