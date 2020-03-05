Left Menu
Development News Edition

GRAPHIC-China's jobseekers cast uneasy eye on opportunities in virus-hit economy

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 05-03-2020 14:29 IST
  • |
  • Created: 05-03-2020 14:29 IST
GRAPHIC-China's jobseekers cast uneasy eye on opportunities in virus-hit economy

China's job market is showing signs of recovery as firms resume operations and an easing of measures to contain a coronavirus allow hundreds of millions of people to leave their hometowns for big cities in search of work.

Twenty-one of mainland China's 31 regions have lowered emergency response levels on the flu-like epidemic, allowing greater movement of people and goods and a recovery in business activity. Data from China's transport ministry showed three consecutive days this week of declining passenger flows nationwide, suggesting worker movement has peaked after the extended Lunar New Year holiday.

A survey by major recruitment website Zhaopin, showed the number of job postings in China rose 21.4%, and applications increased 35.1%, last week from the prior week. The "competition index" or number of resumes received per vacancy, climbed to 12.3 across the 38 cities monitored.

That compares to 9.1 in the week after the prolonged holiday, and 18.1 in the corresponding 2019 period. First-time job seekers will have their work cut out just to find work: About 8.74 million high school and university graduates will potentially look to join the workforce in 2020, up 5% from 2019.

To accommodate slackening labour demand caused by the coronavirus, the education ministry has said China will expand enrolment places in postgraduate programs by 189,000. "Students have already been under big pressure, looking for jobs," education ministry official Weng Tiehui told a news briefing. "The coronavirus outbreak is making the pressure even bigger."

By Feb. 28, the Zhaopin survey found, 27% of employees were still not back at work, from among 9,038 respondents, with more than a third saying their companies remained shut or faced bankruptcy. More than 70% of the surveyed recruiters plan to cut staff, or remain uncertain about recruitment plans amid the virus outbreak.

Entertainment, sports, hotels and restaurants are among the worst hit by the coronavirus, after authorities banned public gatherings to limit the risk of contagion. Economists at brokerage and investment bank Nomura compiled a business resumption rate (BRR) index showing that Chinese businesses are resuming work, but at a slow pace, as overall activity remains constrained.

Ping An Bank estimated average work resumption among its 600 small- and micro-business (SME) clients climbed to 78% by Monday, from 59% the prior week. But a fifth of the companies that had already reopened operated at less than half of capacity.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Algeria reports nine new coronavirus cases - health ministry

DoT asks Bharti Airtel, Vodafone Idea, other telcos to pay up balance AGR dues without delays: Sources

Hello darkness! WhatsApp dark mode is finally here: Here's how to enable?

Centers of Excellence in Africa: Time to inculcate entrepreneurship for future jobs

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How Pakistani women secured ‘Aurat March’ despite being labelled 'Anti-Islamic'

Women are the beauty of our society. Then they talk about slogans like Mera jism, meri marzi my body, my choice. The perception in the world is that we oppress our women, Azhar Siddiqui, Chairman of Pakistans Judicial Activism Council said....

Why human touch is still important in the automation era?

However, with this rapid shift towards&#160;automation, few basic things like physical or human touch or&#160;people-to-people communication cant be underestimated....

Reducing inequalities in access to WASH: How innovation is leading the way?

Despite making significant strides, a significant portion of the world population, especially the poor, still lack access to reliable and safe drinking water, toilets, and other basic facilities....

Democracy in Pakistan is more 'satisfactory' than USA: Cambridge University Report  

The report has listed Russia, Turkey, and Venezuela in the category of No Longer Democratic countries. Whereas people in Switzerland, Denmark, Norway, and Luxembourg have shown the highest degree of satisfaction and trust in the democratic ...

Videos

Latest News

March 20 will be the morning of our lives: Nirbhaya's mother

The morning of March 20 will be the morning of our lives, said Nirbhayas mother Asha Devi after a Delhi court Thursday fixed the new date of execution of the four death row convicts for her daughters gang rape and murder in December 2012. D...

Switzerland reports first coronavirus death

Geneva, Mar 5 AFP A 74-year-old woman suffering from the new coronavirus has died in Switzerland, marking the countrys first death in the outbreak that has claimed more than 3,200 lives globally, police said on Thursday. The woman, who was ...

Kim Jong Un offers South Koreans 'comfort' over virus: Seoul

Seoul, Mar 5 AFP North Korean leader Kim Jong Un sent a personal letter to comfort South Koreans fighting the novel coronavirus epidemic just a day after his sister condemned Seoul as a frightened dog barking, the Souths presidential office...

Ghaziabad man with travel history to Iran tests positive for novel coronavirus; total cases rise to 30

One more case of novel coronavirus was reported in Ghaziabad in the national capital region, taking the total number in the country to 30 so far, official sources said on Thursday. The patient is a middle-aged man with a recent travel hi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020