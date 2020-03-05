Left Menu
Versace postpones fashion show in United States because of coronavirus

  • Reuters
  • Washington DC
  • Updated: 05-03-2020 16:28 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: Flickr

Italian brand Versace said on Thursday it was postponing a fashion show scheduled for mid-May in the United States because of the coronavirus outbreak. The decision follows "restrictive measures relating to international mobility", said a statement by the Milan-based fashion house which is owned by U.S. Capri Holding.

The 'Cruise' Collection a show that is hosted outside the usual fashion week calendar but which is an important source of sales - was supposed to be held on May 16. The location was not disclosed. The statement added that "Versace is aware of the need to give priority to the health and safety of its guests and employees" and that further details would be provided as soon as possible.

Last month Italy's Prada put off a show in Japan in May due to the coronavirus epidemic. Italian fashion designer Giorgio Armani decided to hold a closed-door show at Milan Fashion Week on Feb. 23, days after the first official case of coronavirus was announced in the northern regions of Italy.

