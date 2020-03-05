BBVA moves up to 100 trading floor employees out of Madrid due to coronavirus
Spain's BBVA has transferred up to 100 staff from its trading floor at its Madrid headquarters to a different location outside the city as part of its contingency plan to protect operations against a potential spread of the coronavirus.
BBVA currently employs 400 people at its trading floor at its HQ in Madrid and around a quarter are being transferred as of Thursday to Las Rozas, a suburb of Madrid, a spokesman said.
"The measure consists of the relocation of 80-100 people in total to this new room from today (...) all critical functions are replicated on a smaller scale in this other room," he said.
