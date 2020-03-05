Left Menu
Development News Edition

HSBC, UniCredit send staff home after coronavirus infections

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 05-03-2020 18:17 IST
  • |
  • Created: 05-03-2020 17:33 IST
HSBC, UniCredit send staff home after coronavirus infections
Representative Image Image Credit: Flickr

HSBC has sent some staff in London home after a worker tested positive for coronavirus, the first known case in Europe's main financial hub, while Italy's UniCredit was forced to do the same after two fresh infections.

An employee in HSBC's research department in London told the bank at the weekend that he had tested positive for coronavirus, three people familiar with the matter told Reuters. One of the people said HSBC had told its staff who came into contact with him to work from home, as the areas affected, including the research department, undergo a thorough clean.

HSBC's London office is in the centre of Canary Wharf, a major financial centre that hosts many investment banks, including Citi, JPMorgan, Morgan Stanley and Barclays. Italy's UniCredit upped its tally of workers infected with coronavirus to three on Thursday, including one in Germany, as it sent staff who dealt with them home.

In one of the incidents, the bank's German arm said a contractor working in its Munich office had tested positive for coronavirus and that it had told all employees who had been in contact with the person to self-quarantine for two weeks. The lender said that another employee based in the northern city of Piacenza had also come down with the disease, making it the third case at Italy's biggest bank since the outbreak of the illness.

Italy has been the hardest-hit country in Europe, with the total number of deaths rising to 107 and more than 3,000 confirmed cases The contagion is focused in a handful of hotspots in the north of Italy, even if cases have now been confirmed in all but one of the country's 20 regions.

Both the Piacenza office, where the employee usually worked, and a branch in the city, where he had recently been, have been closed, the bank said in a statement UniCredit contacted all employees who may have been in close contact with the virus-positive colleague and advised them to self-isolate themselves for 14 days. It said it would also contact all customers who had been in the branch in recent days.

UniCredit said in the statement it had implemented some measures to help contain the spread of coronavirus, including home working and the ban of non-essential domestic and international travel. The bank's employees who have been in areas affected by the virus in the last two weeks were encouraged to work remotely as much as possible or otherwise opt for paid leave as they would not have access to their office, UniCredit said. (Additional reporting by Julien Ponthus in London; writing by John O'Donnell Editing by Rachel Armstrong)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Algeria reports nine new coronavirus cases - health ministry

DoT asks Bharti Airtel, Vodafone Idea, other telcos to pay up balance AGR dues without delays: Sources

Hello darkness! WhatsApp dark mode is finally here: Here's how to enable?

Centers of Excellence in Africa: Time to inculcate entrepreneurship for future jobs

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

SDG 3: Is midwife profession a dying phenomenon?

The imminent Worlds Nursing report by the World Health Organization will focus on global shortage of nurses and midwives which account for nearly half of the global health workforce, and the requirement of an estimated 9 million people in t...

Centers of Excellence in Africa: Time to inculcate entrepreneurship for future jobs

There is no dearth of issue-specific centers of excellence CoEs in West, Central, and East Africa. However, what is lacking is - CoEs which could solve the challenges of the fourth industrial revolution with a transdisciplinary approach. Th...

Countering myths and misconceptions about novel coronavirus (COVID-19)

Since the virus shows no signs of slowing down, its critical to counter plenty of myths surrounding the novel coronavirus that has&#160;wreaked havoc&#160;in nearly 75 countries....

How Pakistani women secured ‘Aurat March’ despite being labelled 'Anti-Islamic'

Women are the beauty of our society. Then they talk about slogans like Mera jism, meri marzi my body, my choice. The perception in the world is that we oppress our women, Azhar Siddiqui, Chairman of Pakistans Judicial Activism Council said....

Videos

Latest News

SC to examine if death-row convicts in same case can be hanged separately

The Supreme Court Thursday said it would examine the legal issue arising out of the Nirbhaya gang rape and murder case on whether there could be separate hanging in a case where there are more than one death row convicts. The question is wh...

EU's Barnier says 'many serious divergences' in Brexit talks

Brussels, Mar 5 AFP The EUs chief Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier on Thursday said major differences remain between Britain and Europe after a first round of trade talks ended in BrusselsTo be completely frank with you ... there are many d...

Number of ultra wealthy Indians set to surge by 73% by 2024: Report

Despite rising geopolitical tensions and slow growth forecasts, the number of ultra wealthy Indians with a networth of over USD 30 million is expected to increase by 73 per cent by 2024, a recent survey said. According to a study by propert...

India shuts Delhi schools, imposes new travel restrictions over coronavirus

India shut all primary schools in the capital New Delhi until the end of March on Thursday and imposed new restrictions on travel from Italy and South Korea as part of efforts to fight the spread of the coronavirus. Prime Minister Narendra ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020