Left Menu
Development News Edition

Two people from T'gana test negative for coronavirus

  • PTI
  • |
  • Hyderabad
  • |
  • Updated: 05-03-2020 20:43 IST
  • |
  • Created: 05-03-2020 20:12 IST
Two people from T'gana test negative for coronavirus
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

In a relief to Telangana government, two people from the state have tested negative for coronavirus. Speaking to reporters here, Health Minister E Rajender said the two samples -- one who came from Italy and another, a sanitary worker, who works in an IT company, tested negative.

Expressing relief over the development, he said the state health department has spent the last few days with anxiety as it always wished good health for people. Samples of two persons had been sent to NIV, Pune after local tests for coronavirus returned "borderline".

Hoping that COVID-19 would not spread in the state, the minister said the state government is capable of tackling any situation. With two samples testing negative, the number of positive cases reported in the state so far is one.

Asserting that COVID-19 was not air-borne, Rajender deprecated "overreactions" to the virus. He referred to apprehensions among residents of the locality where the house of the person, who tested positive for the virus, is located and evacuation of employees in the IT corridor of the city, where the techie worked.

The state IT department and police have been trying to instill confidence among IT firms, he said. The Minister appealed to the IT industry not to worry, saying even a single person in the state has been infected by the virus so far.

The only one, who tested positive, was suspected to have contracted it in Dubai, he added. Even his condition was improving by the day and he can also be free of the virus, he said.

The COVID-19 positive person, a software professional who works in Bengaluru, is currently undergoing treatment at the state-run Gandhi hospital here. Displaying the reports of two persons, who tested negative for the virus, Rajender said any "irresponsible" behavior that causes panic would not be good for the society.

He said 21 other samples tested for the virus have also turned out to be negative. Though the fresh samples have been negative, the state government would not lower its guard and the command control system set up by it would continue till required.

Asserting that the state government was fully prepared to deal with COVID-19, he said there was no shortage of treatment facilities in the state. Even the unoccupied double bed room houses for poor, built by the state government can be used, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Algeria reports nine new coronavirus cases - health ministry

DoT asks Bharti Airtel, Vodafone Idea, other telcos to pay up balance AGR dues without delays: Sources

Centers of Excellence in Africa: Time to inculcate entrepreneurship for future jobs

Hello darkness! WhatsApp dark mode is finally here: Here's how to enable?

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

India's top court lifts ban on crypto trading: What the future looks like?

Being the worlds fifth-largest economy, India should not miss out on the benefits of cryptocurrencies and blockchain technology....

SDG 3: Is midwife profession a dying phenomenon?

The imminent Worlds Nursing report by the World Health Organization will focus on global shortage of nurses and midwives which account for nearly half of the global health workforce, and the requirement of an estimated 9 million people in t...

Centers of Excellence in Africa: Time to inculcate entrepreneurship for future jobs

There is no dearth of issue-specific centers of excellence CoEs in West, Central, and East Africa. However, what is lacking is - CoEs which could solve the challenges of the fourth industrial revolution with a transdisciplinary approach. Th...

Countering myths and misconceptions about novel coronavirus (COVID-19)

Since the virus shows no signs of slowing down, its critical to counter plenty of myths surrounding the novel coronavirus that has&#160;wreaked havoc&#160;in nearly 75 countries....

Videos

Latest News

Information held by HC can be given to third party as per rules, not under RTI: SC

The Supreme Court has said that information or certified copies of orders held by a high court can be given to a third party only as per rules framed by the high court and the person cannot invoke the Right to Information Act to get details...

EY sends around 1,500 Madrid workers home after coronavirus case confirmed

Accounting and consulting firm EY on Thursday sent around 1,500 employees from its Madrid offices back home after a case of coronavirus was confirmed among its staff, a company spokesman told Reuters.The firm has asked employees to work rem...

Nine killed in Gaza as bakery fire spreads through packed market

At least nine people were killed and 60 injured on Thursday when a bakery fire spread through a crowded market in a refugee camp in the Gaza Strip, health officials said.Four children and three women were among the dead and 14 of the injure...

Bethlehem's storied Nativity Church closes amid virus fears

Palestinian officials announced Thursday the storied Church of the Nativity in the biblical city of Bethlehem was closing indefinitely over fears of the new coronavirus, weeks ahead of the Easter holiday that draws tens of thousands of visi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020